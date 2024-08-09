As part of this year's QuakeCon celebrations, physical distributor Limited Run Games has surprised Doom fans with a new "definitive" experience for Super Nintendo.

It's releasing a "new" and "improved" version of the SNES cartridge, including all four Doom episodes (including Thy Flesh Consumed), circle-strafe, performance improvements, rumble support "via an all-new controller" and more.

There'll be two versions available - the Standard Edition and Collector's Edition. The Collector's Edition comes with some extra goodies and is limited to 666 copies. Both of these physical releases will arrive in 2025. Here's a look at both versions:

DOOM - Standard Edition (SNES)

The new. The improved. The DEFINITIVE DOOM SNES experience! All 4 DOOM episodes, including Thy Flesh Consumed, Added circle-strafe, Performance improvements, Monster respawning on Nightmare difficulty, Level codes, Rumble support via an all-new controller!

DOOM SNES - Collector's Edition (SNES)

We're bringing the heat with an all-new physical release of DOOM SNES, plus a delightfully devilish Collector's Edition, of which only 666 will be made. Releases in 2025. Stay tuned for more info.

At QuakeCon this year, id Software also revealed newly enhanced versions of Doom and Doom II (available now) as well as a new Doom Anthology collection.