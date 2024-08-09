As part of the QuakeCon celebrations, Bethesda has revealed the Doom Anthology for the Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders are now live, with the item "estimated to be ready to ship" in November 2024.

This "physical edition" contains Doom, Doom II, Doom 64, Doom 3, Doom (2016) and DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition for $79.99 USD. It also comes with an exclusive SteelBook and a "5 inch replica of the BFG with LED lights and a stand".

"The DOOM Anthology takes players through more than three decades of demon slaying – from the classic games that popularized the first-person shooter genre to the fan favorite franchise reboot and its sequel. Wield an arsenal of powerful weapons as you battle demon hordes on Mars, on Earth, and across Hell in five critically acclaimed games: DOOM (1993), DOOM II, DOOM 64, DOOM 3, DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition."

It's worth noting this collection will require a download. Here's the fine print:

"Download required. Box contains keycode to unlock game collection [Doom, Doom II, Doom 64, Doom 3, Doom (2016), Doom Eternal]. Linked Bethesda.net account required. Persistent broadband internet connection required for use of online-enabled features, functionality and content."

In some other DOOM news, id Software has today released enhanced versions of DOOM and DOOM II on the Switch eShop. Limited Run Games has also announced a definitive version of DOOM for Super Nintendo.