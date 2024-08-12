Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

Crossy Road Castle, the Apple Arcade platformer, has a release date for Nintendo Switch. The spin-off to the hugely popular mobile game Crossy Road — which stems from the joke "Why did the chicken cross the road?" — arrives on consoles on 11th September 2024.

Crossy Road Castle takes the "endless" aspect of Crossy Road and throws it into a co-op platformer. Instead of crossing roads, you're climbing the castle as a cast of colourful voxel animals. There are 10 different castles, with developer Hipster Whale teasing that there may be more coming along the way.

Having previously been on Apple Arcade, Crossy Road Castle has received many free updates and limited-time events, and this will continue for the console versions. When it launches next month, there will be over 150 collectable characters, various silly hats to wear, and tons of traversal options.

You can play the game on your own or with up to three other friends. Plus, there's cross-platform and online or local multiplayer, so it's easy to hook up with basically anyone to get a game or two in.

Did you play Crossy Road back in the day? Will you be grabbing Crossy Road Castle on Switch? Jump into the comments and let us know.