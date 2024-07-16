Hipster Whale, the developer behind 2014's mobile smash hit Crossy Road, has today announced that its Apple Arcade co-op platformer Crossy Road Castle will be making the leap to Switch later this year.
This spin-off is a little different from the studio's endless Frogger-like that we're sure many of you will recognise. In this platformer, you'll have to make your way through a series of procedurally generated castles by firing out of canons, riding on rainbows and generally trying to avoid everything that stands in your way.
It looks like it brings arcade vibes a-plenty and Hipster Whale has confirmed that co-op will be a big part of the console experience too, with cross-platform multiplayer letting you partner up with your pals for some platforming peril.
Here's a rundown of the game's features and a look at some screenshots:
PLAY TOGETHER
Co-op, cross platform, multiplayer arcade fun! You can also play solo, but everything’s more fun with friends, right?
PLAY AGAIN AND AGAINT
housands of floors packed with traps, platforms, and monsters, never play the same game twice!
COLLECT EVERYTHING
Over 150 characters and customizations to unlock. Hats! Silly hats, pretty hats, egg hats, SO MANY HATS.
PLAY IN SEASONAL CHALLENGES
Test your tower climbing skills in special Challenge Events and compete for the best score! Win prizes, stickers, and get all the bragging rights.
UNLOCK ALL THE TOWERS
Adventure in tree houses, spaceports, snowpeaks and towering candy castles! There are unique worlds, mechanics and enemies in every tower.
DEFINITELY NO SECRETS
Not even one so don’t try to look
It all looks rather sweet and we were not ready for the waves of nostalgia that those Crossy Road sprites would bring us.
We still don't have a precise release date for this one just yet outside of "2024", but we'll be keeping an eye out over the coming months for when we can get into some platforming fun.
What do you make of Crossy Road Castle? Did you try it out on Apple Arcade? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 7
Could be fun I guess, but hard to say. There have been some fantastic Apple Arcade games that later came to Switch, such as Grindstone, so there's hope at least.
Is the OG Crossy Road on Switch? I remember playing that game a long time ago.
@PikminMarioKirby No, it is not on Switch
Oh man, nostalgia rush! I used to love this game, and Animal Crossing, but my friend called them Crossy Road collectively..
Hipster Whale is a talented team, but this game was pretty meh. Platforming felt pretty boring and basic and the co-op felt pointless.
I'll probably just play it on Apple Arcade some other day...
Anyway, I hope more Apple Arcade games get ported to Switch. From what I can tell there's some pretty worthwhile stuff they offer, but I'd like to play those offerings without paying a cent to Apple.
