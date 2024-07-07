Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 771k

Earlier this week, the developer of Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail released its new free-to-play gacha action RPG Zenless Zone Zero on the PlayStation 5 and mobile devices. The producer of the series Zhenyu Li was asked by Famtisu recently about the chances of a Nintendo release.

Here's a translation from Nintendo Everything, which reportedly suggests he's open to a Switch "successor" release, and also highlights how he's a "personal fan of Nintendo":

“Currently our highest priority is increasing the quality regarding the platforms that we plan to work with. As we continue the development process, we think we will find the possibilities for this. Of course, there is an assumption it will be made into an excellent experience, and as a personal fan of Nintendo I will be very happy to see that become a reality.”

Of course, keep in mind we still haven't seen Genshin Impact show up on the Switch. It was announced for the system years ago, but the team hasn't provided an update for some time now. Since then, the developer has also released its other role-play gacha title Honkai: Star Rail on select platforms.