Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition will be arriving later this month on the Switch, and ahead of its launch Nintendo Treehouse has released a 30-minute video showing off the different games, challenges, and modes.

This is perhaps the most detailed look at the game yet, so if you're still not sure whether you would be interested in this upcoming release, this should help you out. Be sure to also check our Nintendo Life hands on. In short, we think this has the potential to become a staple of game night: