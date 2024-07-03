Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition will be arriving later this month on the Switch, and ahead of its launch Nintendo Treehouse has released a 30-minute video showing off the different games, challenges, and modes.

This is perhaps the most detailed look at the game yet, so if you're still not sure whether you would be interested in this upcoming release, this should help you out. Be sure to also check our Nintendo Life hands on. In short, we think this has the potential to become a staple of game night:

When this title launches on 18th July 2024, there'll be a digital version and a Deluxe Set containing a physical game card as well as a gold replica NES cartridge. You can learn more about this retro-inspired bundle in our previous coverage:

Will you be getting this game when it arrives on the Switch later this month? Tell us in the comments.