The latest Nintendo Direct broadcast was packed with all sorts of Switch-related goodness, and early on in the show, NES fans were treated to another look at the upcoming release Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition.

This title will be arriving next month on 18th July 2024, with a collector's edition also on the way, and as part of the latest trailer, Nintendo teased some of the speedrunning challenges, the online leaderboards, the Legend challenges - like completing Super Mario Bros. in one go, and a survival mode.

"Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition: Bring the thrill of the Nintendo World Championships home. Tackle over 150 speedrunning challenges from across 13 NES games, test your skills with Legend Challenges – like completing Super Mario Bros. from World 1-1 to World 8-4 the short way (with Warp Zones) – or race against the ghost data of players worldwide in Survival Mode. Stuck on one of the Legend Challenges? Check out Classified Information for tips and tricks to help you improve. Play solo, post your best time on the online leaderboards*1, or invite friends and family for local*2 gameplay of up to eight players on a single console."

Once again, pre-orders for Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition are now live and it will launch on the Switch next month. You can learn more (and check out the collector's edition of the game which comes with a replica gold cartridge) in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life. Japan's bundle also swaps out this item for two Switch Online Famicom controllers.