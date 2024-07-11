Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 771k

Today is a big day for those who have been following Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed since it was announced last September. Firstly, we now have a release date: 18th October 2024. Secondly, we finally have a trailer.

Publisher Outright Games has today given us our first proper look at the Turtles' next adventure, a 3D brawler/platformer which follows on from 2023's Mutant Mayhem movie, and it actually looks... not bad?

Mutants Unleashed will see you playing as the four heroes in a half-shell, exploring the open streets and sewers of New York City by rooftops, rails and rides. As a new wave of meddling mutants (designed by Mutant Mayhem character artist Woodrow White, no less) flood the streets, it's up to Leo, Raph, Donnie and Mikey to keep the peace by kicking some shell — whatever that means.

Each character has his own skill tree (because of course they do) which will help to unlock new skills and locations to explore and each boasts new dialogue by the movie's voice cast. The sketchbook-style visuals which made Mutant Mayhem so appealing also make a comeback and, looking at the trailer, it seems to work well in both gameplay and cutscenes.

All of this can be played either solo or in two-player local co-op to capture some of the brawler chaos that has long defined the series.

Earlier this year, Outright Games revealed the beefy Mutants Unleashed Collector's Edition which is now available to pre-order for an equally beefy £219.99 / €249.99/ $199.99.

Mutants Unleashed will be the third Turtles game of 2023 following the disappointing arcade brawler Wrath of the Mutants and the upcoming Hades-inspired roguelike Splintered Fate.