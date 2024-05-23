Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed is coming to the Switch later on this year. We don't know exactly when and we don't know exactly what it will look like, but we do know that it will have a physical Deluxe and Collector's Edition. So that's something.

Today, Outright Games has revealed a first look at these physical copies and, fortunately, they both look 'totally bodacious' (as four Renaissance artists once said).

We'll start by addressing the mutated rhino in the room: the Mutants Unleashed Collector's Edition is a pricy beast. The physical will set you back an eye-watering £219.99 / €249.99/ $199.99 — yes, you read that correctly. With a price tag like this, you'd expect some pretty tubular goodies to be bundled in with the game. And tubular goodies they are.

Alongside a physical copy of the game and a special box, the Collector's Edition includes a Pizza Van statue, a TMNT LED sign, five pin badges, four patches, a mouse mat, notebook and pen, an artbook, a poster and stickers (yay! Stickers!). This edition will also include access to the game's Season Pass, which is set to bring "more post-launch awesome content," whatever that will be.

Those after a physical copy of the game without quite as many bells and whistles can check out the Deluxe Edition for £54.99 / €59.99/ $59.99. This also includes the artbook and pins, but it bundles in four keychains and an exclusive steel book cover too.

While it's all well and good looking at the swanky physicals, we still know surprisingly little about Mutants Unleashed. The game is supposedly set right after the events of 2023's Mutant Mayhem film, with the heroes in a half-shell working to maintain strong mutant-human relations. Aside from that, we know that the 3D brawler/platformer will offer two-player local co-op and Outright Games expects to release it in Q4 2024.

We will be sure to update you as soon as we have pre-order information for either of the above physicals.