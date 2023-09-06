2023 has been quite the time to be a TMNT fan and it looks like next year will be no different as Outright Games has today announced that it will be releasing a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem game inspired by the recent film.
The information that we have on the as-yet-untitled game is somewhat limited, though we do know that it will be set shortly after the events of the movie and is set to have the same cartoon-y visual style that made the film such a hit. This one is set to release at some point in 2024, so we have a bit of time before we'll need our nunchucks at the ready.
Aside from the piece of promotional art that can be seen above, everything that we know about the upcoming title comes from the following whistle-stop summary from Outright Games:
Taking place months after the events of the movie, the game will feature unique visuals inspired by the film’s bold, painterly art style. Combining energetic ninja teamwork gameplay with a humorous narrative, players will take control of the Turtles as they interact with a host of memorable characters from the franchise and fight to save this stylized take on New York City from a new mutant threat.
We can't imagine that next year's game will pack quite the same voice cast as the Mutant Mayhem film — which featured the likes of Seth Rogan, Paul Rudd and Jackie Chan amongst others — but hopefully Outright and the game's developer (yet to be announced) can capture some of the adolescent comedy that made the source material really pop.
We'll be keeping an eye out for more details over the coming months.
What are your hopes for the upcoming game? Are you experiencing Turtles fatigue? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 43
"New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Game Announced For Next Year"
Ah cool.
"Outright Games"
Ah no.
I wanted to love the movie, and it had potential, but the soundtrack was just the worst. Hoping any game based upon it doesn't assume we want all rap all the time
It’s unique art style should lend itself pretty well to a video game
@thenikdavies Yeah, I just looked at their website. Shovel-ware ahoy!
Ugh, the movie was, as my three-year-old son put it, "ugly Ninja Turtles." I don't have high hopes for a game based on it.
We'll stick to Shredder's Revenge, thank you very much.
Oh well, with TMNT you best expect the best and worst. With it we got some great stuffs from it (Shredder's Revenge, Dimension DLC, Injustice 2, Cowabunga Collection, TMNT Shredder's Re-Revenge Genesis hack) and now it's time for the stinkers (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan, SF6 costumes, Nickelodeon Brawl, Last Ronin game, this Mutant Mayhem game) to show their stuffs.
Outright Games? Wtf? It's as if Nickelodeon haven't learned anything from the recent releases.
(Too bad Rocksteady can't make a TMNT game. Not because of the name-link, but the TMNT would be perfect in an Arkham game.)
Outright games did the Paw Patrols games, which are actually ok .. but for 5 year olds. The Super DC Pets... what a shame of a game. Even for 5 year olds.
I have no hopes / hype for this TNMT game.
Love the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
But not sure if I will like it with it been based of the new film
Have to wait and see 🤔
Why does it have to be shovelware developers for stuff like this, why not give it to someone competent?
Looking forward to it!
@Serpenterror Let's wait on calling Last Ronin garbage until we've actually seen it.
The film was kinda “meh”, very “current year” with with the character designs (looking at you, new April O'Neil), and with all the social media, etc. Maybe the game will be better.
@thenikdavies Back to poop on your favorite childhood franchise.
@lacaras4 Cheap, fast cash-in. Hope parents don't notice.
The movie was great but I don't have high hopes about this game.
Most TMNT games have been bad since the SNES days... Shredder's Revenge was a great surprise.
An Arkham-style TMNT game would be awesome... seems unlikely.
The Last Ronin looks pretty cool, but will likely never come to Switch.
Don’t worry guys 100th times the charm I’m sure OG games will put out something that isn’t shovelware this time
Watched the movie the other night and it wasn't bad but the art style really doesn't do it for me, same with the animated spiderman movie
@EaglyBird "Don’t worry guys 100th times the charm I’m sure OG games will...", Outright Games Games? That's just as bad as Detective Comics Comics.
In any case, morally I can't support anything Seth Rogen created or Ice Cube is apart of.
I really liked the film, albeit there were more cliches then there are Boxboy games in the film. I like the artstyle, but I thought it was weird at first and totally get why people didn't like the style.
I don't want to hear any of you say that the 3D Disney artstyle is more interesting though.
Can't say I have high hopes for the Paw Patrol developers developing this though.
@Sinton yes Turtles as an Arkham game would be unbelievable!
Why is this game being made on a movie tht flopped?! No one saw the movie so who is going to buy the bad game, lol.
@RobynAlecksys wait what’s wrong with DC, ice cube and seth rogan?
Oh god, I thought we were past the era of movie tie-in games. Probably gonna suck.
I can already tell this will be "Outright" shovelware due to Outright games being involved and a lot of OG TMNT fans just dislike this new revival and will stick with Shredder's revenge, but this version of the turtles at least got a console game, something Rise never even got the opportunity to get. So that's one point to Mutant mayhem in that department.
@5th313ment it got a 97% on Rotten tomatoes and broke even in the box office. I don't think that's considered a flop.
Nickelodeon out here releasing a new game every other month. Since the start of this year, we've seen the announcement/release of SpongeBob, Avatar, Nick All-Star Brawl 2, Rugrats, and now a new TMNT game. That's on top of already having 3 Kart racers, 2 other SpongeBob games, the first NASB game, TMNT Shredder's Revenge, TMNT Cowabunga Collection, SpongeBob add-on content for Fall Guys, Power Wash Simulator, and Minecraft, Avatar DLC in Minecraft, and TMNT DLC in Minecraft. All of this is on the Switch, mind you. It's insane. Nickelodeon might as well just quit running a network and just be a gaming company from now on, because who has any idea what shows they're even running on their channel nowadays?
@Indielink It's part of the stinker pile for now unless they could surprise me. A 3D TMNT action game is likely going to be a stinker anyways. It's also going to be developed by Black Forest Games studio, the same studio that made Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back and the Giana Sisters: Dream Runners so yeah good luck with that. If Platinum Games couldn't make a good TMNT games, what makes you think the Bubsy and Giana Sisters dev would? If Black Forest Games made stinkers before, what makes you think they won't again? It may likely still be a decent game as I doubt it'll be any worst than anything Outright Games will bring to the table but the thought of it been anything spectacular are not guaranteed, Black Forest Games are also known to make garbage as well.
@HolyGeez03 The Last Ronin is gonna be garbage as well, it's going to be handle by a developer (Black Forest Games) known for making garbage titles. Don't be fool by that teaser with no gameplay. Be glad it's not coming to Switch just like the other garbages that didn't make it to Switch.
@Rainbowfire
We mostly are. We now pretty much are in an era of mediocre to good tie ins. Good thing we have Outright Games to keep the torch of crappy tie ins alive.
@Dakotastomp TMNT Mutant Mayhem earned $153 million worldwide box office. The budget was $70 million (that they admit to, see Disney lying about production costs and being sued). Now let's just use their 70 million prod cost and triple it for marketing, ticket splits and it had to make $210 million just to break even. Remember, companies don't get 100% of ticket money as half goes to the theaters. So yes, it bombed. Companies dont spend million to "break even", which it didnt do anyway. But it will probably still get a sequel as Paramount has tied this to a toy line, a TV show and more. And I never go by rotten tomatoes critics as they are shills for the movie companies.
I absolutely love the TMNT. I had every toy as a kid, even the horrid music album (coming out of their shell tour) I was really excited about this movie as I loved the art style. But it sucked.
@Serpenterror Giana Sisters Twisted Dreams was great though
@Clyde_Radcliffe Like I say the likely chance of the game been decent is not guaranteed. They may do better or worst, I did kinda enjoy Twisted Dreams on the Wii U.
@5th313ment I will accept that it did not break even nor did I ever expect it to, but 153 million on a 70 million dollar budget is still a successful enough run when compared to the last Theatrical tmnt movie by Paramount. Also, saying something sucks is subjective depending on the topic or product. You can't pretend that there aren't any fans of classic turtles who at least tolerate this iteration of them or outright like it. Do I think it's the ideal/best version of the turtles ever? Hell no, but I also don't really like to judge things that are trying to do it's own thing. So I would have to judge it on its own merits.
The movie was DAMN good! One of my fave TMNT films. Glad they explored the "teenage" part a lot!
Wasn’t a fan of the new movie. The turtles didn’t feel unique enough from each other, I didn’t like the interpretation of Splinter at all, making him fearful and hating humans, wasn’t a fan of the design for April at all, the mutants all felt kind of tacked on, hated seeing even Bebop and Rocksteady working with the turtles, they should have been the two mutants that remained sided against the turtles so they set up for them to become henchmen for Shredder. I don’t know nothing really worked for me in that movie. Maybe I’m still bitter about never getting a sequel to TMNT 2007… that movie is to underrated and under appreciated
Mutant Mayhem? Bogus.
Didn’t like anything about the new movie. No character development of the turtles, Splinter is just a pathetic character, they learned to be ninja from watching Kung Fu movies? Then they don’t know what they’re doing (which actually makes sense) but in the space of about 2 minutes they work out how to be ninja.
Finally there is NOTHING serious in the movie. Every single scenario is played for a dumb laugh.
To paraphrase Mario from Mario64:
"So long gay splinter!"
@sleepinglion
Ugh, GTA 5 all over again.
@Brack unique?
It's the same but also crappier looking spider-verse
@Spider-Kev Yeah, it was rough. I miss orchestral scores
@Spider-Kev I don’t know, I thought it had a more “aggressive” or “messy” look to it.
There’s no denying they look very similar, though.
Tap here to load 43 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...