Just when we thought we couldn't be any more excited for former Pokémon artist James Turner's The Plucky Squire, publisher Devolver Digital goes and drops a new 'sneak peek' gameplay trailer and we have fallen in love all over again.

The new trailer follows our storybook hero Jot on a mission to reunite a little rocket with his bigger rocket father. The problem is, Papa Rocket has been dismantled (don't you hate it when that happens?) so it's up to Jot and Zip the Rocket to hop between dimensions and collect the necessary parts to put him back together again.

This is far from our first look at The Plucky Squire (it was initially revealed back in 2022) but good gravy, it's still stunning! The new trailer gives a closer look at some of the dimension-hopping puzzles on display — anyone else getting big A Link Between Worlds vibes? — and we get an even better idea of how charming this storybook world is shaping up to be with sweet character designs and heartfelt humour aplenty.

We still don't have a firm release date for this one outside of "2024", however, in the above video's comments, publisher Devolver did tease that it'll "have a date to share soon". So, keep an eye out for an announcement soon, we guess.