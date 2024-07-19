Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition can be played with all sorts of controllers, but if you want to perfectly recreate the retro speedrunning magic, you're going to need the official wireless NES controllers. Thankfully, they're currently on sale.

Switch Online members in the US and Canada can now get 20% off these controllers until 31st July 2024. Again, this is an "exclusive" offer for paid subscribers and is only available through the My Nintendo Store. This two pack will set you back $47.99 (instead of the usual price of $59.99).

Offer valid 10am PT 7/17/24 - 11:59pm PT 7/31/24. US and Canada only, available while supplies last. Limit 4 set per Nintendo Account with paid Nintendo Switch Online individual or family membership. Offer not available for trial membership. These controllers are optional and not… — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 17, 2024

These wireless NES controllers also include a rechargeable battery, and can be used with various other games and game libraries, and will also be compatible with the new Joy-Con controller dock coming out this October.

In some other related news, Nintendo is now allowing the general public in Japan to purchase Switch Online wireless Famicom controllers. In other words, you no longer have to be a Switch Online subscriber to purchase these items. If we hear anything similar announced locally in the future, we'll let you know.