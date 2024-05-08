Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 766k

Japan often gets different game bundles, and it seems this trend is set to continue with the upcoming Switch release, Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition.

It's been revealed the 'special' Famicom Edition actually comes packaged with two Famicom wireless controllers. These appear to be the same ones available to Switch Online members in Japan and seemingly replace the gold display cartridge featured in the NES Edition 'Deluxe Set'.

Interestingly, there are also reports (based on a translation on Nintendo's Japanese website) that these same Switch Online Famicom controllers will soon be made available to the general public in Japan. Similar to here, Switch Online controllers have previously only been available to subscribers, but it seems they'll be made available to everyone when this title launches in July.

If Nintendo ends up making Switch Online controllers available to the general public locally, we'll be sure to let you know.