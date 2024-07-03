Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 771k

The viral sensation Suika Game (which you might also know as Watermelon Game) has released a special update for the Nintendo Switch in the form of "Summer Skins DLC" update.

This DLC comes packed with four skins in total including "fireworks display", "summer holiday", "sunset beach" and "sunflower farm". In addition to this are also new versions of Poppy and the boxes with each new skin. A special game start screen, and an exclusive animated background skin featuring BGM is also featured.

"Suika Game is back with a sweet surprise! Celebrate summer with a special skin set! This sunny set includes the Fireworks Display, Summer Holiday, Sunset Beach, and Sunflower Farm skins"

Each of these skins can be purchased for $1.79 USD (or your regional equivalent) from the Switch eShop or Nintendo's website.

Suika Game was originally released on the Switch in Japan in 2021. It followed with a local release in October last year, and in May of this year received a paid DLC update adding online multiplayer - allowing players with a Switch Online subscription to take on the world. Local multiplayer has also been added to the game as part of the multiplayer DLC bundle.