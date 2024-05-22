Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 767k

Last year, the casual puzzle title Suika Game went viral and ended up getting a local release along with some multiplayer DLC.

Now, in a new update from developer Aladdin X, it's been announced the previously revealed online versus mode will be arriving on the Switch on 23rd May 2023 (aka this week). This will add worldwide matchmaking and requires an online subscription to participate.

Here's a recap about the multiplayer, which is made up of local and online modes:

"Suika Game Multi-Player Mode Expansion DLC: Make big fruit … with friends! Suika Game – the fruit-matching casual puzzle game phenomenon – is receiving a paid DLC season pass that adds local two-player battles to the mix, with online* multiplayer arriving in the future. Enjoy the fruits of your labor in the Original mode along with the new Time Limit and Attack modes. Enjoy this sweet DLC for Suika Game, now available on Nintendo Switch! New players looking to make their own big fruit can also purchase a bundle that includes the game and its Multi-Player Mode Expansion DLC, available now in Nintendo eShop."

Keep in mind the multiplayer DLC costs $2.25 USD (or your regional equivalent). And if you don't even own the base game yet, there's also a bundle including the DLC for $5.24.