The eShop hit and viral sensation Suika Game (Watermelon Game) will be getting its very own merchandise in Japan next month on 24th April 2024.

As highlighted by Siliconera, this new range of items will include a watermelon cushion (featuring a built-in pocket to place your arm in, so you can rest your head and take naps). This will be priced at around USD $22.

The other items on offer include a watermelon plush pouch for about $15, which includes a pocket to hold "small items", and last but not least there's a float pouch for roughly $19. Both of these particular items will come with "limited edition sticker".

Once again, these items are planned for release in Japan at the moment, but there is global shipping. If we hear any updates about a local release, we'll let you know. In a surprise update last month, the developer of Suika Game added local co-op multiplayer DLC, with online play coming at a later date.