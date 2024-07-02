Ahead of the release of Sonic X Shadow Generations on the Switch this October, Sega has announced the game will be getting a 'Sonic Jam' legacy skin, inspired by the blue blur's first 3D appearance. The catch is, you'll need to sign up for Sega's emails to receive it.

Even if you've signed up to Sega's emails before, you'll apparently still need to do it for this skin. After the game is released on 25th October 2024, Sega will then email all users a code with instructions on how to download this special in-game content. When you fill out the form, apart from all your details, you'll need to pick the platform you want this code for.

Sonic Jam originally made its debut on the Sega Saturn in 1997 and is a compilation of Sonic, Sonic 2, Sonic 3 and Sonic & Knuckles featuring a 3D overworld called 'Sonic World' filled with all sorts of additional content and mini-games. Sonic X Shadow Generations will also include a special Sonic Adventure legacy skin with pre-orders of the game.

In some other Sonic news, Sega is also currently offering a free 'Retro Diner Style Amy Costume' for Sonic Superstars This costume item is available for free from all digital platforms, so get this download now if you don't already own it.