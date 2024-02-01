Earlier before during Sony's 'State of Play' livestream, Sega announced Sonic X Shadow Generations, a remaster of Sonic Generations featuring a brand-new Shadow story campaign.

To celebrate this announcement, Sega is also giving away a free item in its latest release Sonic Superstars. From 15th February 2024, players will be able to get hold of the Shadow Costume. This will be entirely free for all players and can be equipped in the game's Story Mode.

