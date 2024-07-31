Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 773k

Following last week's release of SNK vs Capcom: SVC Chaos on the Switch, pre-orders for the Limited Run physical versions have now gone live.

There's the standard edition ($34.99 USD) and the classic edition ($79.99 USD). The standard edition is set to ship in January 2025 and the classic edition is expected to launch in February 2025. Pre-orders will close on 1st September 2024.

Noticeably, Limited Run's physical version of this game will also have a slightly different cover to the Pix'n Love release.

Standard Edition - $34.99 USD

Classic Edition - $79.99 USD