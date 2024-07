As part of this week's Anime Expo 2024 celebrations, Aksys Games has revealed multiple titles and shared new information about some previously revealed games on the way to the Nintendo Switch. This even includes some games from its partners. Below is the full round up from the Aksys Games Panel:

Raging Bytes - 12th December 2024



Zero to Dance Hero - November 2024

7'scarlet - Spring 2025

Mistonia no Kibou -The Lost Delight- [English title pending] - 2025

Utakata no Uchronia [English title pending] - 2025

Blazing Strike - 17th October 2024