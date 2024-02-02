Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Remember the Capcom and SNK-inspired 2D-pixel fighter Blazing Strike? It was originally revealed for the Switch and multiple other platforms in 2021.

Now, in an update on the 'All Aksys' Twitch channel earlier before, it's been confirmed this title will be arriving in "Summer 2024". There's a new character trailer to go with this announcement, which you can check out above.

"Inspired by classic arcade fighting game series from industry greats such as Capcom and SNK, the upcoming 2D fighting game from developer RareBreed Makes Games evokes the excitement and nostalgia of 2D pixel art genre pioneers while incorporating a unique games system with modern mechanics."

Blazing Strike is set to release in Summer 2024 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. pic.twitter.com/quJSUExTqa February 1, 2024

At the same event, Aksys also announced Tokyo Xanadu eX+. You can learn about this title and find out more about Blazing Strike in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: