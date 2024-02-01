Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Aksys Games is bringing Falcom's action RPG Tokyo Xanadu eX+ to Switch in June 2024. The publisher announced this during today's All Aksys event, which was streamed on Twitch.

Tokyo Xanadu eX+ is an enhanced version of the PS Vita RPG Tokyo Xanadu, which was released back in 2015. Taking place in an alternate reality of Tokyo, which was hit by an earthquake in 2005, the city has only just recovered from the devastation. However, things aren't as calm as they seem, as high school student Kou Tokisaka soon discovers. Kou is sucked into another world called 'Eclipse' and he eventually teams up with classmate Asuka Hiiragi to seal the eclipse vortexes.

It's a bit of a blend of Persona-style dungeon crawling and Ys-style action, but the aesthetics — right down to attack cut-ins — are very Trails. Those last two make a lot of sense as Falcom is the developer behind both the Ys and Trails series. And if you're a Trails fan, you'll spot a character who looks like the student council president of Thors Military Academy.

Aksys will be selling a 4-CD soundtrack set which features 88 songs from the game, and you'll be able to get this exclusively on the Aksys Online Store in the future.

Our friends over at Push Square did review the PS4 version of eX+ back in 2017. While they enjoyed it on the whole, they felt that it was nothing new, concluding that "Overall, the game's nothing special — certainly not to look at — but there's at least plenty of content here, and the title does a decent job of keeping things fresh."