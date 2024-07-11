UK retailer GAME is reportedly ending in-store pre-orders in what feels like yet another baffling move as it further integrates itself into the wider Fraser Group.

As originally reported by TechRadar Gaming (thanks, Eurogamer), existing pre-orders or deposits for products due to release before the end of January 2025 will be honoured; all pre-orders for products releasing after this date will be refunded. Customers will also, of course, be able to pre-order online for home delivery or store pick-up.

The change will come into effect on 1st August 2024, which brings it roughly in line with the end of Reward Cards and the Game Elite service, which are both due to end at the end of July. In speaking with Eurogamer, a GAME staff member points to an upcoming change in the firm's till system as the driving factor behind the changes:

"Going forward the tills will only be able to sell and return products. No trade-ins, no rewards, no pre-orders, no Xbox All Access, no 'endless aisle' (the ability to order to store)."

In addition to ending in-store pre-orders, it's also reported that GAME Wallet, which essentially lets you add store credit and gift cards to a digital wallet will also come to an end. On 18th July, customers will no longer be able to add new funds to the service, and on 21st July, it will close down altogether.

It sounds like the changes are more a result of Fraser Group bringing GAME more in line with the rest of its retail portfolio rather than an indication of the firm's overall health. That said, staff at GAME recently went through a round of redundancies after the big suits implemented zero hour contracts for all except store managers.

So, when Nintendo opens pre-orders for its upcoming Switch successor, don't go into GAME hoping to secure your console. Pre-order it elsewhere, folks.