Staff at UK retailer GAME are reportedly facing redundancies as the firm moves most of its workforce under zero hour contracts.

As reported by Eurogamer, it's not currently known how many employees will be laid off, but it's understood that all non-managerial staff will now be on zero hour contracts going forwards. For those who might not be familiar with the UK scheme, zero hour contracts offer up no guarantee of work for the employee, as the employer is not under any obligation to set a minimum number of working hours.

Employees under zero hour contracts are often called upon to work on an ad hoc basis, but are under no obligation to agree and can also seek work elsewhere if desired. While certainly a flexible option for many individuals, the zero hour contract has faced significant controversy in the UK over fears of exploitation and prolonged periods of no work. Employees under such contracts also receive no holiday pay or sick leave.

In a way, it almost comes as no surprise. House of Fraser, which now owns GAME after an acquisition in 2019, reportedly already utilises zero hour contracts for 90% of its staff in Sports Direct (though this may have changed in the time since this was initially reported). As for those at GAME who may be facing redundancy, it's understood that affected staff would be contacted via a separate email or telephone call.

Earlier this year, the retailer brought an end to its trade-in scheme, whereby customers could bring in their unwanted games or tech for discounts on new products. It's believed that this is largely due to the implementation of concession stores within Sports Direct, with only a select few standalone GAME stores remaining on the high street.