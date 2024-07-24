Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition has been out for less than a week and Nintendo is already moving onto a new batch of weekly challenges. This time you'll be competing in games like Metroid, Super Mario Bros., and Donkey Kong.
Here's the full rundown, along with a look. As you can see there are two normal and two hard challenges, along with one master challenge:
As mentioned, this latest group of challenges will be open until 29th July 2024. You can learn more about Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition in our review here on Nintendo Life: