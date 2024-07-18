Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 772k

Launch updates have become increasingly common with new games during the Switch generation, and the latest game to receive a patch like this is Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition. Nintendo has just rolled out Version 1.1.0 which adds in Survival Mode to the game and also fixes multiple issues.

Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of the official support page:

Latest update: Ver. 1.1.0 (Released July 17, 2024)

Survival Mode

Survival Mode has been added.

Fixed issues

Fixed an issue affecting player icons.

Fixed an issue affecting the favorite-NES-game feature.

Fixed an issue affecting Classified Information. Note: You can find Classified Information by selecting legend-difficulty challenges in Speedrun Mode.

Fixed issues affecting the time display.

Fixed a rare issue that caused a ranking error. Note: The logged rank may change after the update is reflected.

Fixed various issues to create a smoother gaming experience.

In case you're wondering, Survival Mode was revealed for this game during the previous Nintendo Direct. In this mode, you race against ghost data of players worldwide.

