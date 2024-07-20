As part of the Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Switch launch this week, Nintendo has announced it's sponsoring a special competition featuring a bunch of Hololive VTubers.

This tournament will take place on 29th July (aka next week) and is being broadcast on the official Hololive YouTube channel. The VTubers participating include Usada Pekora, Nekomata Okayu, Inugami Korone, and Himemori Luna, with Shirakami Fubuki hosting the event.

The competition will see the Hololive contestants test out their skills in 10 "carefully selected events" in the game's Speedrun mode. Each VTuber will play each challenge twice, with their fastest run recorded.

The times of each VTuber will then be compiled and ranked, with 1st place receiving 4 points, 2nd place receiving 3 points, 3rd place receiving 2 points, and 4th place receiving 1 point. From here, the player with the highest total points is declared the winner. The challenges the VTubers will play include the following:

The gamepad for this tournament will be Nintendo's official Switch Online Famicom wireless controller.