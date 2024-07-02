If you've been wanting to give the Switch Online service another shot, but don't necessarily want to fork out the monthly sub for it, Nintendo is now offering Switch users a free 7-day trial.

This allows you to "retry the benefits" of this membership service, even if you've tried it out in the past. This will give you access to the base tier which comes packed with the NES, Super Nintendo and Game Boy libraries. As noted by Nintendo, this allows you to access more than "100+ classics".

Additionally, you'll be able to access online multiplayer, Nintendo's save data cloud service, make use of the smartphone app, and even take advantage of some special offers. This trial will convert to a regular paid subscription after this period and does not include access to the Expansion Pack tier featuring additional game libaries.





Try it for free: pic.twitter.com/AMqWBDcGrR Retry the benefits of a #NintendoSwitchOnline Individual Membership with another free 7-day trial—even if you’ve tried it before! Play with your friends online, access 100+ classic NES, Super NES, and Game Boy games, and so much more.Try it for free: https://t.co/U1uQMolcJ5 July 1, 2024

Nintendo has steadily expanded its Switch Online service since its launch. Just recently it added five Mega Man Game Boy titles, which you can find out more about in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life. If we hear anything about a similar offer in other regions, we'll be sure to let you know.