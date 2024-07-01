Nintendo of Europe has launched a sweet new deal for those looking to pick up a pair of Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers in the next two weeks.
Until 14th July, those with a European eShop account can earn a whopping 4x the number of My Nintendo Gold Points they'd usually get when purchasing two Game Vouchers. Essentially, this gives you an additional £16.80 / €19.80 eShop 'credit' in your Nintendo Account which can go towards any other game you'd like.
As a reminder, a Nintendo Switch Game Voucher can be cashed in for any game from a long list of Nintendo titles. With the vouchers coming in pairs, you can nab two full-price Switch games for £84 / €99 (and that's not to mention the bonus Gold Points you'll earn in this deal period).
Vouchers can be used on big hitters like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, or they can be redeemed for upcoming releases like Echoes of Wisdom, Mario & Luigi: Brothership and Donkey Kong Country Returns HD.
As ever, a paid membership to Nintendo Switch Online is required to purchase the Switch Game Vouchers and it looks like the deal's bonus Gold Points are applied once you're through checkout.
What do you make of this deal? Will you be making the most of the Game Voucher bonuses? Let us know in the comments.
[source ec.nintendo.com]
Comments 7
That’s a crazy amount of gold points! It’d be cool to see this deal eventually in more places as well.
Come on Nintendo, just bring this deal to the US too!
Only in EU?? Not the US?! WHYYYYYYYY?!
Sorry for the stupid question but does this mean one purchase is two vouchers or do you have to buy two sets of the vouchers to get this offer?!
This is a great offer, hope it will eventually be available also elsewhere and happy for my fellow Europeans who want to get some of these games digitally and so can make use of it!
Even better if you buy your eshop credit from curry's first using DIGI15 for 15% off saving you another £10 or so off the cost
@presenttense As far as I know one purchase is always two vouchers, no more and no less, with this offer you just get 4x the usual amount of Gold Points.
That said, of course nobody stops you if you want and can buy more than one set to make use of this offer more than once!
Tap here to load 7 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...