Nintendo of Europe has launched a sweet new deal for those looking to pick up a pair of Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers in the next two weeks.

Until 14th July, those with a European eShop account can earn a whopping 4x the number of My Nintendo Gold Points they'd usually get when purchasing two Game Vouchers. Essentially, this gives you an additional £16.80 / €19.80 eShop 'credit' in your Nintendo Account which can go towards any other game you'd like.

As a reminder, a Nintendo Switch Game Voucher can be cashed in for any game from a long list of Nintendo titles. With the vouchers coming in pairs, you can nab two full-price Switch games for £84 / €99 (and that's not to mention the bonus Gold Points you'll earn in this deal period).

Vouchers can be used on big hitters like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, or they can be redeemed for upcoming releases like Echoes of Wisdom, Mario & Luigi: Brothership and Donkey Kong Country Returns HD.

As ever, a paid membership to Nintendo Switch Online is required to purchase the Switch Game Vouchers and it looks like the deal's bonus Gold Points are applied once you're through checkout.

What do you make of this deal? Will you be making the most of the Game Voucher bonuses? Let us know in the comments.