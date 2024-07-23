Nintendo doesn't tend to acknowledge the GameCube too often, but it has made a special exception this week, reminding followers on social media accounts about one important anniversary.

Yes, today marks, the 20th anniversary of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door on the GameCube in Japan. This classic is often considered the best entry in the Mario RPG series, and as we all know, made its return a few months ago on the Nintendo Switch.





Have you checked out the Nintendo Switch version of this classic Mario adventure yet? Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door opened up on Nintendo GameCube in Japan 20 years ago today!Have you checked out the Nintendo Switch version of this classic Mario adventure yet? pic.twitter.com/CPOwzImZjK July 22, 2024

Although Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary in Japan, it wasn't actually released in locations like North America, Europe, and Australia until October 2004 and November 2004.

If you are eager to join in on the anniversary celebrations today, be sure to check out the Switch version. Here's a sample of what we had to say about this new version in our Nintendo Life review: