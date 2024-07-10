@Spider-Kev

Games never released in a "finished" state--even back in the day. Look up Stryder7x, he has an entire channel solely dedicated to all the ways you can cause the original N64 Paper Mario. I understand there are a good number of games nowadays that release in an unpolished state, but that isn't the case here. Sakurai even just put out a video recently about how games are so large and complex nowadays that post-launch patches are pretty much a necessity.

I think we tend to romanticize the era before updates, when in reality, broken games released all the time, and even games with the "Official Nintendo Seal of Quality" back in 1985 had pretty serious, game-breaking glitches. The original Super Mario Bros. has the infamous Minus World glitch, for example, and you can easily softlock yourself at the pipe at the end of the water levels. The chances of encountering either of these glitches are probably even more likely on a casual playthrough than the TTYD ones.