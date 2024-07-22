Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 772k

We have mused on the idea of a 'Paper Zelda' game before, but 'Paper Pokémon'? That's not something we ever thought we needed. Until today, that is.

Animator and artist Spyrook has created a Pokémon-meets-Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door mash-up and it looks incredible. In the above video, you can witness a duo battle between Riolu / Ralts and Mawile / "Eevee" (though there's something shifty going on with the latter), lovingly recreated in Paper Mario's theatre setting.

The details are spot on here, from the Poké Ball-adorned curtain at the beginning to all the supportive 'mon sitting in the audience. The thing that Spyrook really nails, however, is the Paper Mario-style humour, with Mawile chiming in between attacks to let us know how "rigged" the battle is.

The reimagining even features a remixed version of the Pokémon Battle Theme by Danirbu to really hammer home the crossover.

In short, it slaps. The concept of a Paper Pokémon game might not have dawned on us before, but now? We can see it.