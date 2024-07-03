Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 771k

Following a new update for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 last week, the team behind the game has now added a new character to the battle. It's Rocksteady from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series!

His update comes with some alternate costumes, which come included with the game's Season Pass. You can see this new character in action in the video above.

Rocksteady joining the roster follows the addition of Squads Mode and New Game+. In the first mode you'll form a squad of 3 and then fight against an opponent squad. In the other mode, you'll be able to take on the story with unlocked perks and cosmetics and an increased difficulty.