Ahead of its next fighter addition, developer Fair Play Labs has released a new update for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.

This latest update bundles together patch 1.09 and 1.10, making it a rather bulky list of changes. One of the headline additions this time around is a new Squads Mode where you pick a lineup of three fighters and pit them against an opposing team, with new fighters entering the battle only when their predecessor is KO'd. The update also adds a New Game+ mode, allowing you to repeat the story with all unlocked perks and cosmetics alongside a new difficulty, stage, rules, rewards and more.

The full patch notes for both ver. 1.09 and 1.10 were shared on the official Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl website. Although Fair Play Labs stated that the latest update includes both versions, we have only listed the 1.09 additions below to keep the list from becoming too excessive. You can read ver. 1.10's extra balancing adjustments on the All-Star Brawl site.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Ver. 1.09 (Released 27th June 2024)

NEW CONTENT!

New Squads Mode: Form a Squad by choosing your 3 favorite Brawlers and engage in a dynamic fight against your opponent’s Squad! Once a character is KOd, the next will take their place in battle!

New Game+: Repeat the story with all unlocked perks and cosmetics. Added an increased difficulty, stage, rule variants and new cosmetic rewards.

GENERAL

Weight reduced on the following characters (Gertie, Korra, Krabs, Patrick, Reptar, MechaPlankton)

Improved height at which Gun items projectiles are shot for Azula, Donatello, Ember, Gerald, Grandma Gertie, Korra, Raphael, Reptar, Squidward and Zuko.

NEW STAGES

Added new legal layouts for Clockwork Lair!

BUG FIXES

Companion Bug: Fixed an issue where players were not able to control their companion while another companion was spawning for the first time. (This used to affect Jimmy+Goddard, Zim+GIR and Rocko+Spunky).

BALANCE CHANGES

PATRICK

Weight Reduced from 1.17 to 1.08

Special Up

Removed Hand Hitboxes

Adjusted how fast Patrick lunged to match the aerial version of the move.

SQUIDWARD

Special Up

Adjusted hitboxes priority and reduced multihit rate.

MECHAPLANKTON

Weight Reduced from 1.18 to 1.1

Light Air Back Early

BaseKnockback decreased on sweet spot: (16.7 → 15.5)

KnockbackGain increased on sweet spot: (13.8 → 16)

Damage increased on sweet spot: (13 → 14)

KnockbackGain increased on sour spot hit: (9.8 → 16)

Damage increased on sour spot hit: (9 → 10)

Light Air Neutral MultiHit

Start Up Reduced

Improved multihit consistency

Light Finisher

BaseKnockback increased: (9.5 → 11)

HitStunMinimum increased: (10 → 18)

Light Neutral 1 (Anti Air)

HitStunMinimum increased: (7 → 9)

Damage increased: (5 → 7)

Special Neutral

Increased Air Speed and Acceleration while shooting sauce

AANG

Charge Air Up Finisher

BlockPush decreased: (1.2 → 0.6)

Charge Air Up

Decreased hitboxes and VFX

BaseKnockback increased: (5 → 10)

Improved multihit consistency

Increased landing lag from 15 to 17

Charge Up

Increased ending lag: (41 → 55)

Charge Forward

Increased ending lag: (40 → 53)

Light Air Up

Adjusted hitboxes position

Light Air Back

Slightly reduced hitboxes size

Light Air Neutral

Improved multihit consistency size

Light Air Up

BlockStun decreased: (8 → 6)

Now Reversible

Special Up

Reduced momentum kept after slime canceling

Increased hit lag while rising both on hit and on block

Slightly increased startup on Dive

Decreased BlockPush on Dive (1 → 0.7)

KORRA

Weight Reduced from 1.05 to 0.97

Special Forward

Can no longer be held to travel further, it has been reworked to a short burst forwards

First actionable frame is now frame 17

Light Air Down

Greatly increased the floor detection distance to spawn the Earth Bending hazard

Korra now has a slight impulse upwards when spawning rocks below, this is bypassed if down is still being held

Charge Air Down

Fixed an issue where the airstall limit was not refreshing on land

Hitlag increased on hit: (6 → 16)

Charge Air Up 2

Now Reversible

Light Air Forward – Fire

BaseKnockback increased: (11.5 → 12.5)

KnockbackGain decreased: (18 → 16)

Light Air Forward

BaseKnockback increased: (9 → 10)

KnockbackGain decreased: (17.5 → 16)

Angle changed: (35° → 40°)

Light Dash

Improved consistency between hits

Light Dash – Projectile Finisher

KnockbackGain increased: (2 → 12)

BlockPush decreased: (1.5 → 0.3)

Hitlag increased on hit: (0 → 4)

Hitlag increased on block: (0 → 1)

Light Down

KnockbackGain decreased: (16.2 → 13.5)

Hitlag increased on hit: (5 → 11)

Hitlag increased on block: (5 → 11)

Hitlag increased on hit on Hazard: (3 → 16)

Damage decreased on Hazard: (10 → 7)

BlockDamage decreased on Hazard: (10 → 7)

Light Forward

Hitlag increased on hit: (9 → 10)

Hitlag increased on block: (9 → 10)

APRIL

Light Air Up

Now has reversible hitboxes

DONATELLO

Improved Special Down Counter functionality

JIMMY

General

Fixed an issue on Charge Air Down where the bubble would disappear ahead of time

Changed glow on Special Forward from purple to blue, fixed an issue where the glow would not appear if the charge was full upon landing

Fixed visual issues while grabbing the edge

Jimmy can now act out of Special Up without jumping

Fixed an issue where the Slime version did not increase damage on Charge Up and Charge Forward

Light Neutral

Adjusted hitboxes to match visuals better on Light Neutral and its variations.

Charge Down

Improved consistency between hits

Ultimate Attack

Fixed collision interactions with platforms on exit

GODDARD

Fixed an issue where Goddard fell during Jimmy’s Ultimate.

Fixed an issue that caused a phantom explosion to appear after Jimmy was KOed.

Fixed an issue where the swirling VFX would stay during his attacks.

Fixed an issue where Goddard was not exploding on Block during his run state.

Goddard now resets debuffs if KOed.

Reworked Goddard’s Explosion when Jimmy Taunts, Goddard now takes 44 frames to explode, hitbox size slightly increased.

DANNY

Light Air Down – Initial Spike

Hitbox radius reduced.

Light Air Down – Ice Projectile

BaseKnockback increased: (7.5 → 11.5)

HitStunMinimum increased: (1 → 8)

Angle changed: (-60° → 65°)

Light Air Forward 1

HitStunMinimum increased: (10 → 11)

Light Air Forward 2

HitStunMinimum increased: (10 → 13)

Light Air Neutral Sweet

BlockStun decreased: (7 → 5)

Light Air Neutral

BlockStun decreased: (5 → 3)

Charge Air Forward

Reduced On Hit Cancel Window

Special Neutral – Punch

BlockStun decreased: (12 → 7)

EMBER

Charge Air Forward

Fixed BlockPush issues

ZIM

Increased recovery distance for Special Up with and without GIR

Added ability to hold or tap B to briefly hover during Special Up without GIR

Fixed an issue where Zim and GIR would grab the opponent at the same time and cause them to lose a stock.

Made ExpSlowsion Bomb (Special Down Bomb) Physics slightly heavier.

Charge Air Forward Hitboxes slightly decreased



Can no longer reverse hit

Charge Air Up Increased hitbox size when exploding.

Charge Forward – Final Can no longer reverse hit

Charge Down – Gnome Increased range



Increase distance traveled after charging the attack

Grab Throw Forward – Bomb Can now reverse hit

Light Air Back Damage decreased on sweet spot: (16 → 13)



Damage decreased on sour spot: (14 → 11)



BlockDamage decreased on sour spot: (12 → 11)

Light Air Down Hitlag On Hit and On Block increased: (4 → 8) Late Hit: (4 → 6)

Light Air Up Improved consistency between hits

Light Up KnockbackGain increased on sour spot: (10.5 → 15.5)



Damage decreased on sour spot: (8 → 5)



BlockDamage decreased on sour spot: (8 → 5)



BaseKnockback increased on sweet spot: (9.5 → 10.5)



Damage decreased on sweet spot: (10 → 7)



BlockDamage decreased on sweet spot: (9 → 7)



GIR GIR now receives knockback when hit



Knockback received is x1.3 higher than average



Increased stamina to compensate



REPTAR Weight Reduced from 1.18 to 1.09

Special Down Reptar is no longer negative on hit for this move.

Charge Up Fall BlockPush decreased: (1 → 0.3)



Hitlag decreased on hit: (13 → 9)



Hitlag decreased on block: (13 → 9)

Charge Up Land BlockPush decreased: (1 → 0.2)



BlockStun decreased: (6 → 2)



Hitlag decreased on hit: (6 → 4)



Hitlag decreased on block: (6 → 4)

Charge Up BlockPush decreased: (1.7 → 0.6)



BlockStun decreased: (12 → 8)



GERALD Fixed an issue where Gerald was not able to perform his Skateboard Forward Special if he started Skateboarding in the air.



GRANDMA GERTIE Weight Reduced from 1.03 to 0.95



Fixed an issue where Gertie was able to act earlier than intended on the following moves: Charge Air Forward, Charge Air Down, Charge Air Up, Light Air Back, Light Air Down, Light Air Up, Light Air Forward, Light Air Neutral.

Special Down Gertie is now able to have 2 active items out at once.



Gertie has a 0% chance to pull holdable items if she already has one in her hand.



Visual on paper when there are 2 items out has been improved.



Balloon movement has been changed to rise slower

Special Up Hook snap range has been increased on both normal and Slime versions.

Charge Forward Start Up Increased: (17 → 23)

Charge Down Damage decreased on sweet spot: (17 → 15)



Damage decreased on sour spot: (14 → 13)

Light Air Back Damage decreased on sweet spot: (14 → 12)

Light Air Down – Left Damage increased: (4 → 6)



BlockDamage increased: (4 → 6)

Light Air Down – Right Damage increased: (4 → 6)



BlockDamage increased: (4 → 6)

Light Air Forward Damage decreased on sweet spot: (18 → 16)



BlockDamage decreased on sweet spot: (18 → 16)

Light Air Up BaseKnockback increased on sweet spot: (9.7 → 11.7)



KnockbackGain decreased on sweet spot: (18.2 → 17.2)



Damage decreased on sweet spot: (11 → 10)



BlockDamage decreased on sweet spot: (11 → 10)

Light Forward Damage decreased on sour spot: (10 → 9)



BlockDamage decreased on our spot: (10 → 9)



Damage decreased on sweet spot: (13 → 12)



BlockDamage decreased on sweet spot: (13 → 12)

Light Up – Base Air BaseKnockback increased: (5 → 8.6)



KnockbackGain increased: (12 → 15.5)



Damage decreased: (11 → 9)



BlockDamage decreased: (11 → 9)



Angle changed: (-85° → 65.01°)

Light Up – Base Ground Damage decreased: (11 → 9)



BlockDamage decreased: (11 → 9)

Light Up – Tip Air Damage decreased: (13 → 11)



BlockDamage decreased: (13 → 11)

Light Up – Tip Ground Damage decreased: (13 → 11)



BlockDamage decreased: (13 → 11)



EL TIGRE Adjusted grounded physics for Walk and Run Walk speed: (1.48 → 1.28)



Run speed: (1.42 → 1.3)

Light Air Forward Reworked hitboxes to have a weaker hit on the last active frames.



KnockbackGain increased: (17 → 19)



BlockPush decreased: (0.6 → 0.4)



BlockStun decreased: (7 → 5)

Light Air Back – Sweetspot BlockPush decreased: (0.8 → 0.4)



BlockStun decreased: (7 → 4)



Can no longer be reversible

Light Air Back – Weak BlockPush decreased on sour spot: (0.5 → 0.2)



BlockStun decreased on sour spot: (6 → 3)



Can now be reversible



Angle changed: (145° → 35°)

Light Air Back BlockPush decreased on sweet spot: (0.8 → 0.3)



Can now be reversible



Angle changed: (140° → 40°)

Light Air Down – Air BlockPush decreased: (1.2 → 0.6)



BlockStun decreased: (13 → 10)

Light Air Down BaseKnockback increased: (7 → 12.5)



BlockPush decreased: (1.2 → 0.6)



BlockStun decreased: (13 → 10)



Sound changed: (HitPunchBig → HitStabBig)

Light Air Neutral Slightly decreased hitboxes size



BlockPush decreased on sweet spot: (0.6 → 0.4)



BlockPush decreased on sourspot: (0.6 → 0.2)

Light Air Up Adjusted outer hitboxes to be less disjointed to the sides



BlockPush decreased: (0.5 → 0.4)



BlockStun decreased: (7 → 6)



Damage decreased: (12 → 10)



lockDamage decreased: (12 → 10)

Light Air UpSide Hits BlockPush decreased: (0.5 → 0.2)



BlockStun decreased: (6 → 5)

Light Down KnockbackGain increased: (9 → 13)

Light Up – Weak BlockStun decreased: (6 → 4)

Light Up BlockStun decreased: (6 → 5)

Special Neutral Fixed an issue where Special Neutral would retain a lot of upwards momentum.



BlockStun decreased: (6 → 4)



InstigatorAdvantageOnBlock decreased: (0 → -2)

Special Down Added a hitbox during startup to redirect projectiles

Special Up Added a small impulse upwards after the recovery is finished.



GARFIELD Fixed an issue where Special Neutral would retain a lot of upwards momentum.



ANGRY BEAVERS Cooldowns have been increased across the board.



DAGGET Adjusted Hurt boxes during Special Up and Charge Down



NORBERT Charge Air Down – Tip HitStunMinimum increased: (5 → 25)

Charge Air Down HitStunMinimum increased: (5 → 25)

Charge Air Forward – Tip HitStunMinimum increased: (5 → 50)



Reversible toggle disabled

Charge Air Forward BaseKnockback increased: (8.5 → 10.5)



KnockbackGain increased: (15 → 17)



HitStunMinimum increased: (0 → 50)



Can no longer be reversible



Angle changed: (51° → 43°)

Charge Down – Last Can no longer be reversible

Charge Down Can no longer be reversible



Angle changed: (135° → 45°)

Charge Forward – Clean Can no longer be reversible

Charge Forward – Late Can no longer be reversible

Light Air Forward – Center Can no longer be reversible

Light Air Forward – Tip Can no longer be reversible

Light Air Forward Can no longer be reversible

Light Air Up – Center BaseKnockback increased: (8 → 12)



KnockbackGain increased: (13.5 → 15)

Light Air Up – Close BaseKnockback increased: (7 → 10)



KnockbackGain increased: (12.5 → 15)

Light Up KnockbackGain increased: (15 → 17)



Angle changed: (45° → 75°)



JENNY Reworked Slime Special Forward: Special Forward



Fixed Ponytails hurtbox Intangibility during Light Up



MR. KRABS Weight Reduced from 1.13 to 1.04



Fixed visual issues when affected by Cheese status effect



ZUKO Charge Air Up Angle changed: (90° → 78°)



Improved multihit consistency

Light Air Forward BaseKnockback increased: (10 → 11)



KnockbackGain increased: (13 → 14)



Angle changed: (70° → 72°)

Light Air Neutral Sour – Fire KnockbackGain decreased on sour spot: (10 → 8)



Angle changed: (45° → 38°)

Light Air Neutral Sour KnockbackGain decreased on sour spot: (10 → 8)



Angle changed: (45° → 38°)

Light Air Up BaseKnockback decreased: (8 → 7)



InstigatorAdvantageOnHit increased: (0 → 2)

Light Finisher BaseKnockback increased: (11 → 13)

Light Up BaseKnockback increased: (11 → 13)



KnockbackGain decreased: (18 → 17)



Angle changed: (80° → 90°)

Special Forward BaseKnockback increased: (8.7 → 13)



KnockbackGain decreased: (10 → 8)



Angle changed: (50° → 80°)

Special Neutral Slime BaseKnockback increased: (22 → 27)



KnockbackGain increased: (17.5 → 22.5)

Special Neutral KnockbackGain increased: (19.5 → 22.5)



StatusEffect added: Burn

Sword Launched Can now be reversible

Throw Up BaseKnockback decreased: (15.5 → 13.5)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 landed its second DLC fighter, Avatar's Prince Zuko back in April, and TMNT's Rocksteady is set to join the roster soon.