Ahead of its next fighter addition, developer Fair Play Labs has released a new update for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.
This latest update bundles together patch 1.09 and 1.10, making it a rather bulky list of changes. One of the headline additions this time around is a new Squads Mode where you pick a lineup of three fighters and pit them against an opposing team, with new fighters entering the battle only when their predecessor is KO'd. The update also adds a New Game+ mode, allowing you to repeat the story with all unlocked perks and cosmetics alongside a new difficulty, stage, rules, rewards and more.
The full patch notes for both ver. 1.09 and 1.10 were shared on the official Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl website. Although Fair Play Labs stated that the latest update includes both versions, we have only listed the 1.09 additions below to keep the list from becoming too excessive. You can read ver. 1.10's extra balancing adjustments on the All-Star Brawl site.
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Ver. 1.09 (Released 27th June 2024)
NEW CONTENT!
- New Squads Mode: Form a Squad by choosing your 3 favorite Brawlers and engage in a dynamic fight against your opponent’s Squad! Once a character is KOd, the next will take their place in battle!
- New Game+: Repeat the story with all unlocked perks and cosmetics. Added an increased difficulty, stage, rule variants and new cosmetic rewards.
GENERAL
- Weight reduced on the following characters (Gertie, Korra, Krabs, Patrick, Reptar, MechaPlankton)
- Improved height at which Gun items projectiles are shot for Azula, Donatello, Ember, Gerald, Grandma Gertie, Korra, Raphael, Reptar, Squidward and Zuko.
NEW STAGES
- Added new legal layouts for Clockwork Lair!
BUG FIXES
- Companion Bug: Fixed an issue where players were not able to control their companion while another companion was spawning for the first time. (This used to affect Jimmy+Goddard, Zim+GIR and Rocko+Spunky).
BALANCE CHANGES
PATRICK
- Weight Reduced from 1.17 to 1.08
Special Up
- Removed Hand Hitboxes
- Adjusted how fast Patrick lunged to match the aerial version of the move.
SQUIDWARD
Special Up
- Adjusted hitboxes priority and reduced multihit rate.
MECHAPLANKTON
- Weight Reduced from 1.18 to 1.1
Light Air Back Early
- BaseKnockback decreased on sweet spot: (16.7 → 15.5)
- KnockbackGain increased on sweet spot: (13.8 → 16)
- Damage increased on sweet spot: (13 → 14)
- KnockbackGain increased on sour spot hit: (9.8 → 16)
- Damage increased on sour spot hit: (9 → 10)
Light Air Neutral MultiHit
- Start Up Reduced
- Improved multihit consistency
Light Finisher
- BaseKnockback increased: (9.5 → 11)
- HitStunMinimum increased: (10 → 18)
Light Neutral 1 (Anti Air)
- HitStunMinimum increased: (7 → 9)
- Damage increased: (5 → 7)
Special Neutral
- Increased Air Speed and Acceleration while shooting sauce
AANG
Charge Air Up Finisher
- BlockPush decreased: (1.2 → 0.6)
Charge Air Up
- Decreased hitboxes and VFX
- BaseKnockback increased: (5 → 10)
- Improved multihit consistency
- Increased landing lag from 15 to 17
Charge Up
- Increased ending lag: (41 → 55)
Charge Forward
- Increased ending lag: (40 → 53)
Light Air Up
- Adjusted hitboxes position
Light Air Back
- Slightly reduced hitboxes size
Light Air Neutral
- Improved multihit consistency size
Light Air Up
- BlockStun decreased: (8 → 6)
- Now Reversible
Special Up
- Reduced momentum kept after slime canceling
- Increased hit lag while rising both on hit and on block
- Slightly increased startup on Dive
- Decreased BlockPush on Dive (1 → 0.7)
KORRA
- Weight Reduced from 1.05 to 0.97
Special Forward
- Can no longer be held to travel further, it has been reworked to a short burst forwards
- First actionable frame is now frame 17
Light Air Down
- Greatly increased the floor detection distance to spawn the Earth Bending hazard
- Korra now has a slight impulse upwards when spawning rocks below, this is bypassed if down is still being held
Charge Air Down
- Fixed an issue where the airstall limit was not refreshing on land
- Hitlag increased on hit: (6 → 16)
Charge Air Up 2
- Now Reversible
Light Air Forward – Fire
- BaseKnockback increased: (11.5 → 12.5)
- KnockbackGain decreased: (18 → 16)
Light Air Forward
- BaseKnockback increased: (9 → 10)
- KnockbackGain decreased: (17.5 → 16)
- Angle changed: (35° → 40°)
Light Dash
- Improved consistency between hits
Light Dash – Projectile Finisher
- KnockbackGain increased: (2 → 12)
- BlockPush decreased: (1.5 → 0.3)
- Hitlag increased on hit: (0 → 4)
- Hitlag increased on block: (0 → 1)
Light Down
- KnockbackGain decreased: (16.2 → 13.5)
- Hitlag increased on hit: (5 → 11)
- Hitlag increased on block: (5 → 11)
- Hitlag increased on hit on Hazard: (3 → 16)
- Damage decreased on Hazard: (10 → 7)
- BlockDamage decreased on Hazard: (10 → 7)
Light Forward
- Hitlag increased on hit: (9 → 10)
- Hitlag increased on block: (9 → 10)
APRIL
Light Air Up
- Now has reversible hitboxes
DONATELLO
- Improved Special Down Counter functionality
JIMMY
General
- Fixed an issue on Charge Air Down where the bubble would disappear ahead of time
- Changed glow on Special Forward from purple to blue, fixed an issue where the glow would not appear if the charge was full upon landing
- Fixed visual issues while grabbing the edge
- Jimmy can now act out of Special Up without jumping
- Fixed an issue where the Slime version did not increase damage on Charge Up and Charge Forward
Light Neutral
- Adjusted hitboxes to match visuals better on Light Neutral and its variations.
Charge Down
- Improved consistency between hits
Ultimate Attack
- Fixed collision interactions with platforms on exit
GODDARD
- Fixed an issue where Goddard fell during Jimmy’s Ultimate.
- Fixed an issue that caused a phantom explosion to appear after Jimmy was KOed.
- Fixed an issue where the swirling VFX would stay during his attacks.
- Fixed an issue where Goddard was not exploding on Block during his run state.
- Goddard now resets debuffs if KOed.
- Reworked Goddard’s Explosion when Jimmy Taunts, Goddard now takes 44 frames to explode, hitbox size slightly increased.
DANNY
Light Air Down – Initial Spike
- Hitbox radius reduced.
Light Air Down – Ice Projectile
- BaseKnockback increased: (7.5 → 11.5)
- HitStunMinimum increased: (1 → 8)
- Angle changed: (-60° → 65°)
Light Air Forward 1
- HitStunMinimum increased: (10 → 11)
Light Air Forward 2
- HitStunMinimum increased: (10 → 13)
Light Air Neutral Sweet
- BlockStun decreased: (7 → 5)
Light Air Neutral
- BlockStun decreased: (5 → 3)
Charge Air Forward
- Reduced On Hit Cancel Window
Special Neutral – Punch
- BlockStun decreased: (12 → 7)
EMBER
Charge Air Forward
- Fixed BlockPush issues
ZIM
- Increased recovery distance for Special Up with and without GIR
- Added ability to hold or tap B to briefly hover during Special Up without GIR
- Fixed an issue where Zim and GIR would grab the opponent at the same time and cause them to lose a stock.
- Made ExpSlowsion Bomb (Special Down Bomb) Physics slightly heavier.
- Hitboxes slightly decreased
- Can no longer reverse hit
- Increased hitbox size when exploding.
- Can no longer reverse hit
- Increased range
- Increase distance traveled after charging the attack
- Can now reverse hit
- Damage decreased on sweet spot: (16 → 13)
- Damage decreased on sour spot: (14 → 11)
- BlockDamage decreased on sour spot: (12 → 11)
- Hitlag On Hit and On Block increased: (4 → 8) Late Hit: (4 → 6)
- Improved consistency between hits
- KnockbackGain increased on sour spot: (10.5 → 15.5)
- Damage decreased on sour spot: (8 → 5)
- BlockDamage decreased on sour spot: (8 → 5)
- BaseKnockback increased on sweet spot: (9.5 → 10.5)
- Damage decreased on sweet spot: (10 → 7)
- BlockDamage decreased on sweet spot: (9 → 7)
- GIR now receives knockback when hit
- Knockback received is x1.3 higher than average
- Increased stamina to compensate
- Weight Reduced from 1.18 to 1.09
- Reptar is no longer negative on hit for this move.
- BlockPush decreased: (1 → 0.3)
- Hitlag decreased on hit: (13 → 9)
- Hitlag decreased on block: (13 → 9)
- BlockPush decreased: (1 → 0.2)
- BlockStun decreased: (6 → 2)
- Hitlag decreased on hit: (6 → 4)
- Hitlag decreased on block: (6 → 4)
- BlockPush decreased: (1.7 → 0.6)
- BlockStun decreased: (12 → 8)
- Fixed an issue where Gerald was not able to perform his Skateboard Forward Special if he started Skateboarding in the air.
- Weight Reduced from 1.03 to 0.95
- Fixed an issue where Gertie was able to act earlier than intended on the following moves: Charge Air Forward, Charge Air Down, Charge Air Up, Light Air Back, Light Air Down, Light Air Up, Light Air Forward, Light Air Neutral.
- Gertie is now able to have 2 active items out at once.
- Gertie has a 0% chance to pull holdable items if she already has one in her hand.
- Visual on paper when there are 2 items out has been improved.
- Balloon movement has been changed to rise slower
- Hook snap range has been increased on both normal and Slime versions.
- Start Up Increased: (17 → 23)
- Damage decreased on sweet spot: (17 → 15)
- Damage decreased on sour spot: (14 → 13)
- Damage decreased on sweet spot: (14 → 12)
- Damage increased: (4 → 6)
- BlockDamage increased: (4 → 6)
- Damage increased: (4 → 6)
- BlockDamage increased: (4 → 6)
- Damage decreased on sweet spot: (18 → 16)
- BlockDamage decreased on sweet spot: (18 → 16)
- BaseKnockback increased on sweet spot: (9.7 → 11.7)
- KnockbackGain decreased on sweet spot: (18.2 → 17.2)
- Damage decreased on sweet spot: (11 → 10)
- BlockDamage decreased on sweet spot: (11 → 10)
- Damage decreased on sour spot: (10 → 9)
- BlockDamage decreased on our spot: (10 → 9)
- Damage decreased on sweet spot: (13 → 12)
- BlockDamage decreased on sweet spot: (13 → 12)
- BaseKnockback increased: (5 → 8.6)
- KnockbackGain increased: (12 → 15.5)
- Damage decreased: (11 → 9)
- BlockDamage decreased: (11 → 9)
- Angle changed: (-85° → 65.01°)
- Damage decreased: (11 → 9)
- BlockDamage decreased: (11 → 9)
- Damage decreased: (13 → 11)
- BlockDamage decreased: (13 → 11)
- Damage decreased: (13 → 11)
- BlockDamage decreased: (13 → 11)
- Walk speed: (1.48 → 1.28)
- Run speed: (1.42 → 1.3)
- Reworked hitboxes to have a weaker hit on the last active frames.
- KnockbackGain increased: (17 → 19)
- BlockPush decreased: (0.6 → 0.4)
- BlockStun decreased: (7 → 5)
- BlockPush decreased: (0.8 → 0.4)
- BlockStun decreased: (7 → 4)
- Can no longer be reversible
- BlockPush decreased on sour spot: (0.5 → 0.2)
- BlockStun decreased on sour spot: (6 → 3)
- Can now be reversible
- Angle changed: (145° → 35°)
- BlockPush decreased on sweet spot: (0.8 → 0.3)
- Can now be reversible
- Angle changed: (140° → 40°)
- BlockPush decreased: (1.2 → 0.6)
- BlockStun decreased: (13 → 10)
- BaseKnockback increased: (7 → 12.5)
- BlockPush decreased: (1.2 → 0.6)
- BlockStun decreased: (13 → 10)
- Sound changed: (HitPunchBig → HitStabBig)
- Slightly decreased hitboxes size
- BlockPush decreased on sweet spot: (0.6 → 0.4)
- BlockPush decreased on sourspot: (0.6 → 0.2)
- Adjusted outer hitboxes to be less disjointed to the sides
- BlockPush decreased: (0.5 → 0.4)
- BlockStun decreased: (7 → 6)
- Damage decreased: (12 → 10)
- lockDamage decreased: (12 → 10)
- BlockPush decreased: (0.5 → 0.2)
- BlockStun decreased: (6 → 5)
- KnockbackGain increased: (9 → 13)
- BlockStun decreased: (6 → 4)
- BlockStun decreased: (6 → 5)
- Fixed an issue where Special Neutral would retain a lot of upwards momentum.
- BlockStun decreased: (6 → 4)
- InstigatorAdvantageOnBlock decreased: (0 → -2)
- Added a hitbox during startup to redirect projectiles
- Added a small impulse upwards after the recovery is finished.
- Fixed an issue where Special Neutral would retain a lot of upwards momentum.
- Cooldowns have been increased across the board.
- Adjusted Hurt boxes during Special Up and Charge Down
- HitStunMinimum increased: (5 → 25)
- HitStunMinimum increased: (5 → 25)
- HitStunMinimum increased: (5 → 50)
- Reversible toggle disabled
- BaseKnockback increased: (8.5 → 10.5)
- KnockbackGain increased: (15 → 17)
- HitStunMinimum increased: (0 → 50)
- Can no longer be reversible
- Angle changed: (51° → 43°)
- Can no longer be reversible
- Can no longer be reversible
- Angle changed: (135° → 45°)
- Can no longer be reversible
- Can no longer be reversible
- Can no longer be reversible
- Can no longer be reversible
- Can no longer be reversible
- BaseKnockback increased: (8 → 12)
- KnockbackGain increased: (13.5 → 15)
- BaseKnockback increased: (7 → 10)
- KnockbackGain increased: (12.5 → 15)
- KnockbackGain increased: (15 → 17)
- Angle changed: (45° → 75°)
- Reworked Slime Special Forward: Special Forward
- Fixed Ponytails hurtbox Intangibility during Light Up
- Weight Reduced from 1.13 to 1.04
- Fixed visual issues when affected by Cheese status effect
- Angle changed: (90° → 78°)
- Improved multihit consistency
- BaseKnockback increased: (10 → 11)
- KnockbackGain increased: (13 → 14)
- Angle changed: (70° → 72°)
- KnockbackGain decreased on sour spot: (10 → 8)
- Angle changed: (45° → 38°)
- KnockbackGain decreased on sour spot: (10 → 8)
- Angle changed: (45° → 38°)
- BaseKnockback decreased: (8 → 7)
- InstigatorAdvantageOnHit increased: (0 → 2)
- BaseKnockback increased: (11 → 13)
- BaseKnockback increased: (11 → 13)
- KnockbackGain decreased: (18 → 17)
- Angle changed: (80° → 90°)
- BaseKnockback increased: (8.7 → 13)
- KnockbackGain decreased: (10 → 8)
- Angle changed: (50° → 80°)
- BaseKnockback increased: (22 → 27)
- KnockbackGain increased: (17.5 → 22.5)
- KnockbackGain increased: (19.5 → 22.5)
- StatusEffect added: Burn
- Can now be reversible
- BaseKnockback decreased: (15.5 → 13.5)
Charge Air Forward
Charge Air Up
Charge Forward – Final
Charge Down – Gnome
Grab Throw Forward – Bomb
Light Air Back
Light Air Down
Light Air Up
Light Up
GIR
REPTAR
Special Down
Charge Up Fall
Charge Up Land
Charge Up
GERALD
GRANDMA GERTIE
Special Down
Special Up
Charge Forward
Charge Down
Light Air Back
Light Air Down – Left
Light Air Down – Right
Light Air Forward
Light Air Up
Light Forward
Light Up – Base Air
Light Up – Base Ground
Light Up – Tip Air
Light Up – Tip Ground
EL TIGRE
Adjusted grounded physics for Walk and Run
Light Air Forward
Light Air Back – Sweetspot
Light Air Back – Weak
Light Air Back
Light Air Down – Air
Light Air Down
Light Air Neutral
Light Air Up
Light Air UpSide Hits
Light Down
Light Up – Weak
Light Up
Special Neutral
Special Down
Special Up
GARFIELD
ANGRY BEAVERS
DAGGET
NORBERT
Charge Air Down – Tip
Charge Air Down
Charge Air Forward – Tip
Charge Air Forward
Charge Down – Last
Charge Down
Charge Forward – Clean
Charge Forward – Late
Light Air Forward – Center
Light Air Forward – Tip
Light Air Forward
Light Air Up – Center
Light Air Up – Close
Light Up
JENNY
MR. KRABS
ZUKO
Charge Air Up
Light Air Forward
Light Air Neutral Sour – Fire
Light Air Neutral Sour
Light Air Up
Light Finisher
Light Up
Special Forward
Special Neutral Slime
Special Neutral
Sword Launched
Throw Up
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 landed its second DLC fighter, Avatar's Prince Zuko back in April, and TMNT's Rocksteady is set to join the roster soon.