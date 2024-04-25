A new update for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 has punched its way onto Switch. While the patch night not be the biggest in terms of bug fixes, we do have a new fighter to try out (if you have the Season Pass, that is).

Yes, Avatar's Prince Zuko is the next DLC fighter joining the fray. Those with the game's Season Pass can now try out this Fire Bender as normal, or you can choose to pick him up as a separate purchase of £5.99 / $6.99.

Zuko packs a fiery punch making him a strong choice for those who like close-range, combo-focused combat, yet his specials also open up options for a longer-distance game. You can check out Zuko's move summary in the following video.

pic.twitter.com/CdgwwqJk1N Zuko is joining Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 on April 24th! Check out all of his unique moves in his breakdown video below! #NASB2 April 22, 2024

This update also brought a handful of tweaks and changes to the brawler. The full patch notes were shared on the official Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl website and we have collected them together for you to check out below.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 ver. 1.8 (Released 24th April 2024)

NEW CHARACTER ADDED: ZUKO!

Fixed Get Up In Place state for Gertie, Angry Beavers and April to match the length of the other characters.

Fixed a slowdown animation problem for Rebound state after Grab Hold.

Fixed Visualization options in Training.

BALANCE CHANGES

REN & STIMPY

Fixed hitbox priority on Charge Air Up so Sweetspot does come out first instead of last.

KORRA

Fixed a visual issue on the Grab Hold VFX.

NIGEL

Fixed an issue where Nigel would clip on the ground during his Charge Air Down animation.

MR. KRABS

Added Invincibility to all Throw attack states.

Increased Knockback gain for Charge Down.

As a reminder, we found Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 to be a promising punch-up at launch, though it was let down by its performance. You can check out our full review below.