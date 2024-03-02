Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

If you're still duking it out in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, you'll be pleased to hear a new update has now been released.

Update 1.7 includes the new game mode "rotation", new stage layouts, new campaign power-ups (including the Perfect Krabby Patty), a handful of new items, bug fixes, a general update, and a lot of character balance changes.

This update follows on from the first DLC fighter Mr. Krabs in February, who has also received a balance update.

Here's the full rundown, courtesy of the official game website:

Update 1.7 (1st March, 2024)

NEW CONTENT!

  • New Game Mode – Rotation: 3 to 4 players can play in a King of the Hill 1v1 style of gameplay, where anytime a player is KO’d it goes to the waiting list, and the next player enters the fight. All seamless during the match. It can be played with Stocks or Timed variants.
  • New Stage: Added Clean, Double, and Triangle layouts for Food Dreams.


New Campaign power-up pack!

  • Ring of Rage and Crown of Fire: When both are obtained, all attacks ignore Block and Super Armor.
  • The Secret Formula and Krabby Patty Ingredients: When both are obtained it enables the chance for The Perfect Krabby Patty to appear.
  • The Perfect Krabby Patty: Ignores debuffs and a % of damage.

New items!

  • Jellyfish Jelly: Throw to spawn 3 jellyfish that try to shock your nearest opponent until they disappear.
  • Fenton Thermos: Throw the thermos and watch how ghosts appear to haunt your opponents.
  • Electrified Glove: Grab it to stun your opponents on your next hit.
  • Lawn Gnome: Throw the gnome and watch it follow you as it creates an electrical field in between you and him, electrifying opponents.
  • Ultra Snowzooka: Grab and shoot different sized snowballs depending on how long you hold the Light Attack button.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where Projectiles and Items hitboxes would trade against character hitboxes where they were supposed to be destroyed instead.
  • Fixed an issue where Projectiles got stuck on platforms as they traveled through them.
  • Fixed an issue where the match would softlock if a player taunted with a certain timing during the “Finish!” screen.
  • Fixed an issue where GIR was crashing the game shortly after being deployed.

GENERAL

  • Reduced attacks clank damage range from 7 to 3.

BALANCE CHANGES

PATRICK

Special Up

  • Decreased the amount of momentum retained after edge canceling Special Up to half his speed.

SQUIDWARD

Special Up

  • Improved multi-hit consistency into the finisher.

MECHA PLANKTON

Light Air Up

  • Improved multi-hit consistency.

EL TIGRE

Light Air Forward

  • KnockbackGain decreased: (17,45 → 17)

ROCKO

Special Neutral Spunky

  • Increased cooldown from 2s to 2.9s

Charge Air Down

  • Damage decreased: (10 → 7)

LUCY

Charge Forward Ghost

  • Damage increased: (8 → 13)
  • BlockDamage increased: (8 → 13)

DAGGET

Light Air Back – Final

  • Angle changed: (45° → 135°)

Light Air Neutral – Late

  • KnockbackGain decreased: (13 → 11)

Light Air Neutral

  • KnockbackGain decreased: (16 → 13.5)

Light Air Up

  • Reworked Light Air Up hitboxes priority and position.

Light Air Up – Falling

  • KnockbackGain decreased: (14.5 → 11.5)
  • Damage decreased: (6 → 4)
  • BlockDamage decreased: (6 → 4)
  • Angle changed: (130° → 45°)

Light Air Up – Rising

  • BaseKnockback increased: (6 → 11)
  • Damage decreased: (6 → 5)
  • BlockDamage decreased: (6 → 5)

AANG

Light Air Up Late

  • KnockbackGain increased: (10 → 12)

Light Air Up

  • KnockbackGain increased: (10 → 13)

KORRA

Special Up Ground

  • Increased knockback gain on the initial hit box and adjusted the angle

AZULA

Special Neutral Fireball

  • Damage increased: (8 → 9)
  • BlockDamage increased: (8 → 9)

RAPHAEL

Light Air Neutral – Autolink

  • HitStunMinimum increased: (11 → 13)

Special Neutral Shuriken Slime

  • Damage decreased: (6 → 5)
  • BlockDamage decreased: (6 → 5)

DONATELLO

Charge Forward 1 and 2

  • Reworked hitboxes to match visuals better and for more consistency on the hammer hit

Charge Forward – Reverse

  • KnockbackGain decreased: (25.8 → 23)
  • BlockStun decreased: (15 → 8)

Charge Forward

  • BaseKnockback increased: (10 → 13.5)
  • BlockStun increased: (8 → 10)
  • HitlagOnHit increased: (7 → 20)
  • HitlagBaseOnBlock increased: (14 → 20)

Charge Air Forward

  • HitlagBaseOnHit increased: (6 → 16)
  • HitlagBaseOnBlock increased: (6 → 16)

APRIL

Light Air Up

  • Reworked hit boxes to improve consistency of the multi hit.

DANNY

Light Down

  • Decreased range of attack

Special Up

  • Increased landing lag

EMBER

Charge Air Forward

  • Reworked hitboxes so only the tip of her hair pulls opponents inwards and the rest of hitboxes send opponents outwards.

Charge Air Up

  • Decreased hitboxes size

Light Up

  • Improved multi-hit consistency.

GRANDMA GERTIE

Light Air Back – Clean Base

  • BlockPush decreased: (1.2 → 0.7)

Light Air Back – Clean Tip

  • BlockPush decreased: (1.2 → 0.8)

Light Air Back – Late Base

  • BlockPush decreased: (0.95 → 0.5)

Light Air Back – Late Tip

  • BlockPush decreased: (0.95 → 0.5)

Light Air Neutral – Kick Autolink

  • BlockPush decreased: (0.8 → 0.5)

Light Air Neutral – Kick

  • BlockPush decreased: (0.8 → 0.6)

Light Air Neutral – Punch

  • BlockPush decreased: (0.8 → 0.6)

Light Air Up – Clean

  • BlockPush decreased: (0.8 → 0.7)

Light Air Up – Late

  • BlockPush decreased: (0.6 → 0.5)

Light Down – Clean

  • BlockPush decreased: (0.8 → 0.6)

Light Down – Early

  • BlockPush decreased: (0.8 → 0.6)

Light Down – Late

  • BlockPush decreased: (0.8 → 0.6)

Light Forward – Body

  • BlockPush decreased: (0.8 → 0.6)

Light Forward – Hand

  • BlockPush decreased: (1.35 → 1.1)

Light Neutral – Combo

  • BlockStun decreased: (12 → 5)
  • Damage decreased: (3 → 2)

Light Neutral – Finisher

  • BlockPush decreased: (0.8 → 0.4)
  • Damage decreased: (7 → 5)

Light Neutral – Late

  • BlockPush decreased: (0.4 → 0.1)
  • BlockStun decreased: (6 → 4)
  • Damage decreased: (3 → 2)

Light Neutral

  • BlockPush decreased: (0.4 → 0.2)

GERALD

Light Air Up

  • Improved multi-hit consistency.

Special Up

  • Improved multi-hit consistency.

Grab Throw Up

  • KnockbackBase increased: (12 → 14)

NIGEL

Special Neutral

  • Reworked hitboxes to be one single hit instead of two part attack to increase consistency.
  • Now goes through Run Brake State to serve as endlag.

Charge Forward 1

  • BlockPush decreased: (1.6 → 0.6)

Special Neutral Release – No Charge

  • BaseKnockback decreased: (13.2 → 12)
  • KnockbackGain decreased: (13.5 → 10)
  • DirectionalInfluenceMultiplier increased: (1 → 2)
  • Angle changed: (112° → 95°)

Special Neutral Release – Low Charge

  • Angle changed: (116° → 95°)

Special Neutral Release – Mid Charge

  • KnockbackGain increased: (19 → 21)
  • Angle changed: (116° → 95°)

Special Neutral Release – Max Charge

  • Angle changed: (118° → 95°)

JENNY

Charge Forward 1

  • BlockStun decreased: (6 → 5)

Special Neutral Rocket

  • Angle changed: (58° → 60°)

Special Down

  • Changed the angle at which the lasers are shot to travel a bit more horizontally.

REPTAR

Fixed an issue where Reptar would clip in stages during his Charge Air Up startup.

Special Down Air

  • Can now be canceled with air jump earlier than before, removed super armor.

Charge Air Down

  • Damage decreased: (23 → 20)

Charge Down

  • Reworked hit boxes and added late weak hit box

Charge Forward

  • Damage decreased: (20 → 18)

Charge Up – Fire

  • Damage decreased: (22 → 20)

Special Down Ground

  • Damage decreased: (25 → 20)
  • Removed late cancel window

Light Air Down

  • Damage decreased: (18 → 16)

REN & STIMPY

Charge Air Up

  • Reworked hitboxes to no longer be a multi-hit, instead they now have an initial strong attack and a lingering weak attack.

Light Air Back – Late

  • BaseKnockback increased: (6 → 6.5)
  • KnockbackGain decreased: (19 → 17)
  • BlockStun decreased: (10 → 6)
  • HitlagBaseOnHit decreased: (15 → 11)
  • HitlagBaseOnBlock decreased: (15 → 11)

Light Air Back – Mid

  • BaseKnockback decreased: (10.5 → 7.5)
  • KnockbackGain increased: (17.5 → 18)
  • BlockStun decreased: (10 → 8)
  • HitlagBaseOnHit decreased: (15 → 13)
  • HitlagBaseOnBlock decreased: (15 → 13)

MR. KRABS

Money meter gain values increased for coins and bills.

Special Forward Air and Charge Air Forward can be done independently of one another.

Special Up Air

  • Increased landing lag

Charge Air Forward

  • Reduced velocity when slime canceled

Special Forward Follow up

  • Longer jump cancel window on Special Forward follow up.

Special Neutral

  • Decreased ending lag

Special Forward “Playtime’s over” finisher.

  • Improved multi-hit consistency.

Charge Up

  • Improved multi-hit consistency.

Charge Forward Near

  • KnockbackGain increased: (14.8 → 19)
  • Damage increased: (11 → 13)

Charge Forward

  • KnockbackGain increased: (16.5 → 19)
  • Damage increased: (16 → 18)

Dash Attack

  • KnockbackGain decreased: (18 → 16)

Light Air Forward

  • Adjusted hurtboxes

Light Air Forward LV1

  • KnockbackGain decreased: (8.5 → 6)

Light Air Forward LV3

  • KnockbackGain decreased: (9 → 7)

Light Air Neutral Body

  • HitStunMultiplier decreased: (1.05 → 1)

Light Air Up (If Grounded)

  • KnockbackGain increased: (7.5 → 12.5)
  • HitStunMinimum decreased: (10 → 5)

Light Air Up 2

  • HitStunMultiplier decreased: (1.2 → 1)
  • HitStunMinimum decreased: (10 → 8)

Light Down Far

  • HitStunMultiplier decreased: (1.2 → 1)
  • HitStunMinimum increased: (15 → 26)

Light Down Near

  • HitStunMinimum increased: (17 → 22)

Light Neutral 1

  • HitStunMultiplier decreased: (1.8 → 1)
  • Angle changed: (25° → 31°)

Light Neutral 2

  • KnockbackGain decreased: (1 → 0.1)
  • HitStunMultiplier decreased: (1.8 → 1)
  • Angle changed: (25° → 41°)

Light Up Body

  • KnockbackGain increased: (8.5 → 11.5)
  • HitStunMultiplier decreased: (1.1 → 1)
  • DirectionalInfluenceMultiplier increased: (1.8 → 2)

Light Up Claws

  • HitStunMultiplier decreased: (1.1 → 1)
  • HitStunMinimum decreased: (13 → 11)
  • DirectionalInfluenceMultiplier increased: (1.8 → 2)

Light Up Lingering

  • KnockbackGain increased: (7.5 → 11.5)
  • HitStunMultiplier decreased: (1.1 → 1)
  • HitStunMinimum decreased: (13 → 8)
  • DirectionalInfluenceMultiplier increased: (1.8 → 2)

Special Up Throw LV3

  • BaseKnockback decreased: (28 → 24)
  • KnockbackGain decreased: (14.5 → 12.5)

Will you be checking out the latest update for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 on the Switch? Tell us in the comments.

