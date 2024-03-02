Here's the full rundown, courtesy of the official game website:
Update 1.7 (1st March, 2024)
NEW CONTENT!
- New Game Mode – Rotation: 3 to 4 players can play in a King of the Hill 1v1 style of gameplay, where anytime a player is KO’d it goes to the waiting list, and the next player enters the fight. All seamless during the match. It can be played with Stocks or Timed variants.
- New Stage: Added Clean, Double, and Triangle layouts for Food Dreams.
New Campaign power-up pack!
- Ring of Rage and Crown of Fire: When both are obtained, all attacks ignore Block and Super Armor.
- The Secret Formula and Krabby Patty Ingredients: When both are obtained it enables the chance for The Perfect Krabby Patty to appear.
- The Perfect Krabby Patty: Ignores debuffs and a % of damage.
New items!
- Jellyfish Jelly: Throw to spawn 3 jellyfish that try to shock your nearest opponent until they disappear.
- Fenton Thermos: Throw the thermos and watch how ghosts appear to haunt your opponents.
- Electrified Glove: Grab it to stun your opponents on your next hit.
- Lawn Gnome: Throw the gnome and watch it follow you as it creates an electrical field in between you and him, electrifying opponents.
- Ultra Snowzooka: Grab and shoot different sized snowballs depending on how long you hold the Light Attack button.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where Projectiles and Items hitboxes would trade against character hitboxes where they were supposed to be destroyed instead.
- Fixed an issue where Projectiles got stuck on platforms as they traveled through them.
- Fixed an issue where the match would softlock if a player taunted with a certain timing during the “Finish!” screen.
- Fixed an issue where GIR was crashing the game shortly after being deployed.
GENERAL
- Reduced attacks clank damage range from 7 to 3.
BALANCE CHANGES
PATRICK
Special Up
- Decreased the amount of momentum retained after edge canceling Special Up to half his speed.
SQUIDWARD
Special Up
- Improved multi-hit consistency into the finisher.
MECHA PLANKTON
Light Air Up
- Improved multi-hit consistency.
EL TIGRE
Light Air Forward
- KnockbackGain decreased: (17,45 → 17)
ROCKO
Special Neutral Spunky
- Increased cooldown from 2s to 2.9s
Charge Air Down
- Damage decreased: (10 → 7)
LUCY
Charge Forward Ghost
- Damage increased: (8 → 13)
- BlockDamage increased: (8 → 13)
DAGGET
Light Air Back – Final
- Angle changed: (45° → 135°)
Light Air Neutral – Late
- KnockbackGain decreased: (13 → 11)
Light Air Neutral
- KnockbackGain decreased: (16 → 13.5)
Light Air Up
- Reworked Light Air Up hitboxes priority and position.
Light Air Up – Falling
- KnockbackGain decreased: (14.5 → 11.5)
- Damage decreased: (6 → 4)
- BlockDamage decreased: (6 → 4)
- Angle changed: (130° → 45°)
Light Air Up – Rising
- BaseKnockback increased: (6 → 11)
- Damage decreased: (6 → 5)
- BlockDamage decreased: (6 → 5)
AANG
Light Air Up Late
- KnockbackGain increased: (10 → 12)
Light Air Up
- KnockbackGain increased: (10 → 13)
KORRA
Special Up Ground
- Increased knockback gain on the initial hit box and adjusted the angle
AZULA
Special Neutral Fireball
- Damage increased: (8 → 9)
- BlockDamage increased: (8 → 9)
RAPHAEL
Light Air Neutral – Autolink
- HitStunMinimum increased: (11 → 13)
Special Neutral Shuriken Slime
- Damage decreased: (6 → 5)
- BlockDamage decreased: (6 → 5)
DONATELLO
Charge Forward 1 and 2
- Reworked hitboxes to match visuals better and for more consistency on the hammer hit
Charge Forward – Reverse
- KnockbackGain decreased: (25.8 → 23)
- BlockStun decreased: (15 → 8)
Charge Forward
- BaseKnockback increased: (10 → 13.5)
- BlockStun increased: (8 → 10)
- HitlagOnHit increased: (7 → 20)
- HitlagBaseOnBlock increased: (14 → 20)
Charge Air Forward
- HitlagBaseOnHit increased: (6 → 16)
- HitlagBaseOnBlock increased: (6 → 16)
APRIL
Light Air Up
- Reworked hit boxes to improve consistency of the multi hit.
DANNY
Light Down
- Decreased range of attack
Special Up
EMBER
Charge Air Forward
- Reworked hitboxes so only the tip of her hair pulls opponents inwards and the rest of hitboxes send opponents outwards.
Charge Air Up
Light Up
- Improved multi-hit consistency.
GRANDMA GERTIE
Light Air Back – Clean Base
- BlockPush decreased: (1.2 → 0.7)
Light Air Back – Clean Tip
- BlockPush decreased: (1.2 → 0.8)
Light Air Back – Late Base
- BlockPush decreased: (0.95 → 0.5)
Light Air Back – Late Tip
- BlockPush decreased: (0.95 → 0.5)
Light Air Neutral – Kick Autolink
- BlockPush decreased: (0.8 → 0.5)
Light Air Neutral – Kick
- BlockPush decreased: (0.8 → 0.6)
Light Air Neutral – Punch
- BlockPush decreased: (0.8 → 0.6)
Light Air Up – Clean
- BlockPush decreased: (0.8 → 0.7)
Light Air Up – Late
- BlockPush decreased: (0.6 → 0.5)
Light Down – Clean
- BlockPush decreased: (0.8 → 0.6)
Light Down – Early
- BlockPush decreased: (0.8 → 0.6)
Light Down – Late
- BlockPush decreased: (0.8 → 0.6)
Light Forward – Body
- BlockPush decreased: (0.8 → 0.6)
Light Forward – Hand
- BlockPush decreased: (1.35 → 1.1)
Light Neutral – Combo
- BlockStun decreased: (12 → 5)
- Damage decreased: (3 → 2)
Light Neutral – Finisher
- BlockPush decreased: (0.8 → 0.4)
- Damage decreased: (7 → 5)
Light Neutral – Late
- BlockPush decreased: (0.4 → 0.1)
- BlockStun decreased: (6 → 4)
- Damage decreased: (3 → 2)
Light Neutral
- BlockPush decreased: (0.4 → 0.2)
GERALD
Light Air Up
- Improved multi-hit consistency.
Special Up
- Improved multi-hit consistency.
Grab Throw Up
- KnockbackBase increased: (12 → 14)
NIGEL
Special Neutral
- Reworked hitboxes to be one single hit instead of two part attack to increase consistency.
- Now goes through Run Brake State to serve as endlag.
Charge Forward 1
- BlockPush decreased: (1.6 → 0.6)
Special Neutral Release – No Charge
- BaseKnockback decreased: (13.2 → 12)
- KnockbackGain decreased: (13.5 → 10)
- DirectionalInfluenceMultiplier increased: (1 → 2)
- Angle changed: (112° → 95°)
Special Neutral Release – Low Charge
- Angle changed: (116° → 95°)
Special Neutral Release – Mid Charge
- KnockbackGain increased: (19 → 21)
- Angle changed: (116° → 95°)
Special Neutral Release – Max Charge
- Angle changed: (118° → 95°)
JENNY
Charge Forward 1
- BlockStun decreased: (6 → 5)
Special Neutral Rocket
- Angle changed: (58° → 60°)
Special Down
- Changed the angle at which the lasers are shot to travel a bit more horizontally.
REPTAR
Fixed an issue where Reptar would clip in stages during his Charge Air Up startup.
Special Down Air
- Can now be canceled with air jump earlier than before, removed super armor.
Charge Air Down
- Damage decreased: (23 → 20)
Charge Down
- Reworked hit boxes and added late weak hit box
Charge Forward
- Damage decreased: (20 → 18)
Charge Up – Fire
- Damage decreased: (22 → 20)
Special Down Ground
- Damage decreased: (25 → 20)
- Removed late cancel window
Light Air Down
- Damage decreased: (18 → 16)
REN & STIMPY
Charge Air Up
- Reworked hitboxes to no longer be a multi-hit, instead they now have an initial strong attack and a lingering weak attack.
Light Air Back – Late
- BaseKnockback increased: (6 → 6.5)
- KnockbackGain decreased: (19 → 17)
- BlockStun decreased: (10 → 6)
- HitlagBaseOnHit decreased: (15 → 11)
- HitlagBaseOnBlock decreased: (15 → 11)
Light Air Back – Mid
- BaseKnockback decreased: (10.5 → 7.5)
- KnockbackGain increased: (17.5 → 18)
- BlockStun decreased: (10 → 8)
- HitlagBaseOnHit decreased: (15 → 13)
- HitlagBaseOnBlock decreased: (15 → 13)
MR. KRABS
Money meter gain values increased for coins and bills.
Special Forward Air and Charge Air Forward can be done independently of one another.
Special Up Air
Charge Air Forward
- Reduced velocity when slime canceled
Special Forward Follow up
- Longer jump cancel window on Special Forward follow up.
Special Neutral
Special Forward “Playtime’s over” finisher.
- Improved multi-hit consistency.
Charge Up
- Improved multi-hit consistency.
Charge Forward Near
- KnockbackGain increased: (14.8 → 19)
- Damage increased: (11 → 13)
Charge Forward
- KnockbackGain increased: (16.5 → 19)
- Damage increased: (16 → 18)
Dash Attack
- KnockbackGain decreased: (18 → 16)
Light Air Forward
Light Air Forward LV1
- KnockbackGain decreased: (8.5 → 6)
Light Air Forward LV3
- KnockbackGain decreased: (9 → 7)
Light Air Neutral Body
- HitStunMultiplier decreased: (1.05 → 1)
Light Air Up (If Grounded)
- KnockbackGain increased: (7.5 → 12.5)
- HitStunMinimum decreased: (10 → 5)
Light Air Up 2
- HitStunMultiplier decreased: (1.2 → 1)
- HitStunMinimum decreased: (10 → 8)
Light Down Far
- HitStunMultiplier decreased: (1.2 → 1)
- HitStunMinimum increased: (15 → 26)
Light Down Near
- HitStunMinimum increased: (17 → 22)
Light Neutral 1
- HitStunMultiplier decreased: (1.8 → 1)
- Angle changed: (25° → 31°)
Light Neutral 2
- KnockbackGain decreased: (1 → 0.1)
- HitStunMultiplier decreased: (1.8 → 1)
- Angle changed: (25° → 41°)
Light Up Body
- KnockbackGain increased: (8.5 → 11.5)
- HitStunMultiplier decreased: (1.1 → 1)
- DirectionalInfluenceMultiplier increased: (1.8 → 2)
Light Up Claws
- HitStunMultiplier decreased: (1.1 → 1)
- HitStunMinimum decreased: (13 → 11)
- DirectionalInfluenceMultiplier increased: (1.8 → 2)
Light Up Lingering
- KnockbackGain increased: (7.5 → 11.5)
- HitStunMultiplier decreased: (1.1 → 1)
- HitStunMinimum decreased: (13 → 8)
- DirectionalInfluenceMultiplier increased: (1.8 → 2)
Special Up Throw LV3
- BaseKnockback decreased: (28 → 24)
- KnockbackGain decreased: (14.5 → 12.5)
