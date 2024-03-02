If you're still duking it out in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, you'll be pleased to hear a new update has now been released.

Update 1.7 includes the new game mode "rotation", new stage layouts, new campaign power-ups (including the Perfect Krabby Patty), a handful of new items, bug fixes, a general update, and a lot of character balance changes.

This update follows on from the first DLC fighter Mr. Krabs in February, who has also received a balance update.