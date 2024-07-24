Davide Soliani, the creative director for Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and its sequel, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, has announced he has left Ubisoft after 25 years.

Posted on social media, the announcement states "After 25 years, 11 of which beautifully spent working with Nintendo on Mario+Rabbids along the company of our incredible community of players, I have decided to leave Ubisoft to embark on a new adventure".

Hi all folks. After 25 years, 11 of which beautifully spent working with Nintendo on Mario+Rabbids along the company of our incredible community of players, I have decided to leave Ubisoft to embark on a new adventure. I can't say more now. Thanks a lot for everything, truly 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/nafgBC2bu8 July 24, 2024

Soliani does not confirm what this new adventure might be, but we're excited to see what the creator will get up to in the coming months.

He is perhaps best known around these parts for his emotional reaction to the reveal of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle at E3 2017, during which Shigeru Miyamoto took to the stage alongside Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot. When Miyamoto referenced Soliani directly, the camera captured the director's emotional response in the audience.

Both Mario + Rabbids titles have been received well by critics and fans alike, but the sequel in particular didn't meet Ubisoft's expectations commercially. In an interview shortly after its release, Yves Guillemot stated that the company should have perhaps waited until the Switch's successor to launch the game.