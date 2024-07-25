We are back with the latest look at the Japanese gaming charts thanks to Famitsu and, unusually, a new Nintendo release has not taken the top spot.
Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition winds up in third in its debut week, only shifting 27,391 copies. It's hardly the biggest number for a physical debut (particularly from Nintendo) and it wasn't nearly enough to topple the Japan-only Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-25, which sold 166,947 copies on Switch and 49,210 on PS4.
This means Luigi's Mansion 2 HD has finally been dethroned after three weeks at the top spot. It finds itself in fourth this week while its predecessor (or 'successor', kind of) Luigi's Mansion 3 has popped back into proceedings at number eight.
This week also saw another new Japan exclusive (for the time being) break the top 10 as the visual novel Mistonia no Kibou -The Lost Delight- snuck in at ninth with 5,276 sales.
For the full breakdown, here's a look at this week's top ten in full:
Things haven't been quite so shaken up on the hardware side of things. The Switch OLED still has a commanding lead over the PS5, with an additional 45,108 units sold this week. Combining the three Switch SKUs gives a total of 66,503 while the PS5 standard and digital editions combine for 38,255.
This week also sees an unusual boost for the Xbox Series X, which has pulled in 4,268 sales in the last seven days. It's hardly record-breaking numbers, but considering it sold 397 units last week, that's not bad going!
Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (15th - 21st July)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|Switch - OLED Model
|45,108
|7,571,700
|2
|PlayStation 5
|30,949
|5,035,859
|3
|Switch Lite
|15,003
|5,944,666
|4
|
PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition
|
7,306
|817,787
|5
|
Switch
|6,392
|19,834,946
|6
|Xbox Series X
|4,268
|291,291
|7
|Xbox Series S
|468
|316,649
|8
|PlayStation 4
|266
|7,928,041