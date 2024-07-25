We are back with the latest look at the Japanese gaming charts thanks to Famitsu and, unusually, a new Nintendo release has not taken the top spot.

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition winds up in third in its debut week, only shifting 27,391 copies. It's hardly the biggest number for a physical debut (particularly from Nintendo) and it wasn't nearly enough to topple the Japan-only Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-25, which sold 166,947 copies on Switch and 49,210 on PS4.

This means Luigi's Mansion 2 HD has finally been dethroned after three weeks at the top spot. It finds itself in fourth this week while its predecessor (or 'successor', kind of) Luigi's Mansion 3 has popped back into proceedings at number eight.

This week also saw another new Japan exclusive (for the time being) break the top 10 as the visual novel Mistonia no Kibou -The Lost Delight- snuck in at ninth with 5,276 sales.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at this week's top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (15th - 21st July) Total Unit Sales 1 Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-25 Switch 166,947 166,947 2

Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-25 PS4 49,210

49,210

3

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition

Switch

27,391

27,391

4

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Switch

11,913

150,591

5

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch

10,710

5,911,425

6

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Switch

7,906

7,842,609

7



Minecraft

Switch 6,373

3,571,663

8

Luigi's Mansion 3 Switch

5,345 1,007,557

9

Mistonia no Kibou: The Lost Delight Switch

5,276

5,276

10

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Switch

5,103

1,891,314



Things haven't been quite so shaken up on the hardware side of things. The Switch OLED still has a commanding lead over the PS5, with an additional 45,108 units sold this week. Combining the three Switch SKUs gives a total of 66,503 while the PS5 standard and digital editions combine for 38,255.

This week also sees an unusual boost for the Xbox Series X, which has pulled in 4,268 sales in the last seven days. It's hardly record-breaking numbers, but considering it sold 397 units last week, that's not bad going!

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.

Position

Console

Unit Sales (15th - 21st July)

Total Unit Sales

1

Switch - OLED Model

45,108

7,571,700

2

PlayStation 5

30,949

5,035,859

3

Switch Lite

15,003

5,944,666

4

PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition 7,306 817,787

5

Switch 6,392

19,834,946

6

Xbox Series X

4,268

291,291

7

Xbox Series S

468

316,649

8

PlayStation 4

266

7,928,041





