Famitsu's latest look at the Japanese gaming charts is in and it's another clean sweep for the Switch.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD holds onto the top spot for the third week in a row — way to go, bro — but there are also two new entries this time around which have snuck into the proceedings. Aerial action was clearly a popular choice this week, as Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition flew into second place with 14,322 sales in its debut. Princess Maker 2 Regeneration also nabbed a spot in the top ten, with 3,685 units sold.

Elsewhere, it's business as usual in this Switch-heavy picture. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons continue to show that there's no slowing them down, and it's still steady sales for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, which has dropped one place from last week and now finds itself in seventh.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at this week's top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (1st - 7th June) Total Unit Sales 1 Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Switch 16,425 138,678 2

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition

Switch

14,322

14,322

3

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Switch

8,391

5,907,150

4

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch

7,948

7,834,703

5

Minecraft Switch

5,645

3,565,290

6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Switch

4,315

1,886,211

7



Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Switch 4,258

202,362

8

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch

4,161 5,549,280

9

Splatoon 3 Switch

3,700

4,329,481

10

Princess Maker 2 Regeneration

Switch

3,685

3,685



The Switch lovin' carries over to the hardware charts this week too. Nintendo's OLED model leads the pack with an additional 36,451 sales, while the PS5 crosses the big five milly milestone with 23,298 sales. Throwing that in with the PS5 Digital Edition (which has once again outsold the standard Switch this week) gives Sony's latest a total of 29,304, while the three Switch SKUs combine for 53,487.

Down at the bottom, Xbox is still struggling. Neither the Series X nor S model has managed to make it past 1,000 sales this week and you'll notice that the latter was even outsold by Sony's PS4. Yikes.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.

Position

Console

Unit Sales (1st - 7th July)

Total Unit Sales

1

Switch - OLED Model

36,451

7,525,062

2

PlayStation 5

23,298

5,004,910

3

Switch Lite

11,801

5,929,663

4

PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition 6,015 810,481

5

Switch 5,253

19,828,554

6

Xbox Series X

397

287,023

7

PlayStation 4

391

7,927,775

8

Xbox Series S

363

316,181





