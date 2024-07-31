Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 773k

After three years of PC exclusivity, Worldwalker Games and Auroch Digital have announced that the award-winning storytelling RPG Wildermyth will finally be making the jump to Switch on 22nd October.

This character-driven RPG is all about the vibes of a classic tabletop experience. You'll build a band of unassuming heroes and take them on a journey where their development and interactions are all shaped by the decisions you make along the way. The procedural storytelling means you're unlikely to see the same adventure twice, so brace for a good amount of replayability.

All of this takes place in a hand-drawn-style fantasy world, where you'll be able to see the consequences of your actions play out on your party and its environment. While there's no online multiplayer, the console edition introduces a four-player local co-op, so you can form a fellowship from the comfort of your sofa.

Wildermyth has pulled in a whopping 15,000 overwhelmingly positive reviews since its launch on Steam back in 2021, where it would go on to win PC Gamer's 'Best RPG' of the year, IGN's 'Editor's Choice', the 'Finalist: Innovation Award' at the Game Developers Choice Awards and more. Quite the achiever, eh?

You can get a rundown of the game's features and have a look at some screenshots below:

Heroes age, grow, and forge relationships shaped by your decisions. Your choices influence their appearance, abilities, and interactions, crafting their destinies amidst stories of sacrifice and humor. Tactical combat emphasises teamwork and careful positioning. Use the scenery to your advantage, as well as mystical infusion that lets you remake the battlefield with explosive magic. Customise your heroes' appearances, names, histories and unlock a variety of combat styles and abilities.

Procedural generated campaigns ensure each playthrough is unique, with new heroes, enemies, maps and story events. Innovative mechanics redefine death, allowing heroes to fall back with transformative injuries or perish gloriously, remembered by generations to come. Shape your own legendary saga by adding your favourite heroes to a pantheon of legends, calling upon them in future playthroughs. Embark on an adventure with friends in local cooperative multiplayer. Take control of individual character and their destiny. The all-new Monster Compendium provides detailed lore and information on the enemies and threats that await you. Redesigned UI and controls with gamepad in mind ensuring controls are intuitive and optimised for the best gaming experience.

And for those wondering, yes, there will be a physical edition. While not given a precise release date at the moment, Auroch Digital confirmed that a Switch physical release is on the way including a real-life Monster Compendium and the Off-hand Item Skin Pack DLC.

It all looks rather swell, and we're excited to finally have this one on the go. It feels like we've blinked and the second half of 2024 has suddenly become stacked with quality Switch content!

Will you be picking up Wildermyth this October? Let us know in the comments.