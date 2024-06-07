It's that time again, folks. Geoff Keighley is back with the Opening Showcase for Summer Game Fest 2024, officially kicking off a season of exciting game announcements and reveals.

Now, rather cheekily, Geoff has informed viewers to lower their expectations for this one, stressing that it will mostly be focused on known entities rather than brand-new announcements. We're expecting Sonic X Shadow Generations to crop up, but who knows what else Geoff has in store for us.

As always, however, you can watch along with us when the show kicks off at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST / 7am AET (8th June). We'll be here with our snacks, beverages, and maybe a comfy cushion or two.

In the meantime, if you want a reminder of what else is in store over the coming days and weeks, then be sure to check out our full Summer Game Fest 2024 guide.

Okay, all set? Then let's begin...