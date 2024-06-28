Nintendo's mobile title Super Mario Run has been given a boost of life in recent months with all sorts of collaborations (including a special movie event last year) and this trend is set to continue with the arrival of Luigi's Mansion 2 HD on the Switch this week.

Until 31st July, you'll be able to celebrate the release of Luigi's second outing in Run with some themed missions. As you clear missions you'll receive in-game statues of "Luigi and his ghastly foils". Here's a quick look at the missions and what you can unlock, courtesy of Nintendo's Japanese website:

This latest Super Mario Run event follows on from one for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door in May and before this, events for Princess Peach: Showtime! and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. If you haven't tried out Super Mario on mobile before, you can learn more about this unique experience in our review here on Nintendo Life.