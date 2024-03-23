Following an update to the mobile runner Super Mario Run last week (bumping the game up to Version 3.2.0), Nintendo has now officially announced a new Princess Peach: Showtime! event for the title.

Yes, following a collaboration with Super Mario Bros. Wonder last year, this new event will run until 7th May 2024. It contains a bunch of missions themed around Peach's transformations in the new Switch outing. Here's the rundown (via Perfectly-Nintendo):

"To celebrate the release of Princess Peach Showtime! on Nintendo Switch, a set of special missions is now available. Clear them to unlock various brand new decorations as rewards: Patissiere Peach Statue (complete three missions), Swordfighter Peach Statue (complete six missions), and Peach & Stella Statue (complete nine missions) (available until May 7th)"

According to the same update, Super Mario Run will also be available at a new lower prices in select regions such as Europe and Japan (11.99€ / 1200 Yen).