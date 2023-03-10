If you're in the mood for some Mario gaming following the reveal of the final Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer, you might want to check out the mobile game Super Mario Run.

If you haven't already bought the game, there's now a new update that allows players to play "one stage" for free each day simply by linking a Nintendo account. Here's part of the patch notes for the latest update:

"Added a feature in which you can play one stage for free each day even if you haven't purchased Super Mario Run by linking to a Nintendo Account."

Super Mario Run is also currently on sale if you do want to buy the full experience. If you've not tried it out yet, it's a bit like an auto-runner. You can learn more in our Nintendo Life review: