Nintendo's mobile game Super Mario Run will be hosting a new Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door crossover event.

It runs from now until 27th June 2024 and requires you to unlock statues of Paper Mario and other cast members in the latest Switch release, which you can then place in your kingdom. Here's a quick look, courtesy of 'OatmealDome' on social media:





Complete missions to unlock statues of Paper Mario, Goombella, and Koops that can be placed in your kingdom.

Since the arrival of the Super Mario Bros. Movie in 2023, Nintendo has done multiple crossovers for Super Mario Run. Most recently there was a Princess Peach: Showtime! event and at the end of last year was a Super Mario Bros. Wonder event.