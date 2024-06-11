Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

Victory Heat Rally has been a long time coming but the indie title published by Playtonic Friends has finally locked in a Switch eShop release date. It will be speeding onto Nintendo's hybrid system at some point in "winter 2024". The exact date will apparently be shared "very soon".

As previously mentioned, this game is a retro-style racer recreating 'SuperScaler' visuals and "harkening back the age of Power Drift, OutRun and Ridge Racer. It's also filled with plenty of colourful cartoon designs. Here's some PR and screenshots: