It's been an incredibly exciting week for Nintendo, with this week's Direct broadcast giving Metroid fans a first look at the fourth entry in the Metroid Prime series. It's also a bit of a relief to finally see this game in action after an incredibly lengthy development cycle, including a restart.

To mark this special milestone, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond's developer Retro Studios has shown some signs of life on social media, with a brief message to fans - mentioning how "thrilled" it is to share what it's been working on all of this time.

That's the message, but you can no doubt imagine how big this moment was for the entire team when we haven't seen any of this game until now. The last time Retro actually posted on its 'X' social account, was last year, when it was promoting the arrival of Metroid Prime Remastered.

We’re thrilled to share what we’ve been developing for our fans around the world! https://t.co/N5qfWN22Sw June 20, 2024

While it's not clear how long we might have to wait now for the next update about Metroid Prime 4, we do know the game will be arriving at some point next year in 2025. Although this announcement (including gameplay footage) was shared at the recent Switch-focused Direct, unsurprisingly there's already been some speculation this game could potentially show up on Nintendo's next-generation Switch "successor" in some way or form.