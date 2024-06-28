Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 770k

Even just one year after The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's launch in May 2023, its story, cutscenes, and music have already reached legendary status among fans. Heck, even the pre-launch trailers gave us all kinds of goosebumps. Honestly, though, we never would have expected a Game Boy 'demake' of the title to illicit such a similar response.

Alas, a selection of cutscenes from the game has been given a stunning Game Boy treatment alongside its iconic music, courtesy of YouTube channel, uh... 'it'. We get to see the opening sequence of the game in which Zelda and Link stumble across... something... alongside a look at some of its closing moments. So just be wary if you've yet to finish Tears of the Kingdom - this is pretty spoilerific.

It's beautifully done and is remarkably faithful to what you might have actually seen on the Game Boy back in the '90s. The animation is limited to a few frames of movement here and there, but the way characters pan across the screen is wonderfully effective. The music, however... goodness, what a treat.

There are a few other videos from 'it' over on YouTube, so be sure to check them out if you enjoyed this one. It's very Zelda-focused, with one posted in March 2024 featuring a 3-minute rendition of the final BOTW battle with Dark Beast Ganon. Very cool.