To celebrate the first year anniversary of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo's Switch Online service has re-released various themed icons.

If you missed this run the first time around, you now have from 20th May 2024 until 27th May 2024 to grab the first wave featuring plenty of familiar faces. The icons as usual are priced at 10 Platinum Points and the borders and backgrounds will set you back 5 Platinum Points.

As part of these same anniversary celebrations, Nintendo has also announced a soundtrack and artbook for Tears of the Kingdom. For now, it's only been confirmed for Japan but if we hear any updates we'll be sure to provide an update.