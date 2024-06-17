On 29th May 2024, Apogee Entertainment launched Quest Master via Early Access on Steam, and though it may be some time before the final product releases on the Switch, that hasn't stopped Nintendo fans from living out their 'Zelda Maker' fantasies.

In case you're unaware, the game essentially allows you to unleash your imagination and create unique, themed dungeons while boasting gorgeous pixel art visuals and gameplay reminiscent of classic Zelda games. It was confirmed for Switch during last year's Guerilla Collective showcase, but for now, developer Skydevilpalm is hard at work polishing the game via Early Access.

We're not surprised that creators are taking the opportunity to recreate iconic Zelda locations, but someone has managed to go one step further and has replicated the entire overworld from the original Legend of Zelda on NES.

Welp. Someone recreated the overworld from the original Legend of Zelda in Quest Master. 😳 pic.twitter.com/SVizqSkVLE June 15, 2024

Fans haven't stopped there, though. In responding to a comment on the above post, the official account stated "We have plenty of dungeon recreations from Minish Cap, A Link to the Past, the Oracle games, Link's Awakening, the original NES one, even Ocarina of Time! We are impressed how well the 3D dungeons translate to 2D".

Officially, you can't create actual overworlds in Quest Master, just dungeons. However, it looks like this might be on the cards for the future once the game has had a bit of time to mature. Hopefully, by the time the game makes its way to the Switch, we'll be able to completely recreate an entire Zelda game. Wouldn't that be something?

Meanwhile, Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma has previously played down the idea of an official Zelda Maker, stating, "I don’t think that it would be a good fit for The Legend of Zelda to necessarily require people to build things from scratch and force them to be creative".